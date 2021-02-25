DOUGLAS — Douglas’ Leisure Services Division hosted a successful outdoor movie event last Friday night in the old Kmart parking lot where the “Trolls World Tour” was shown.
The event was made possible by a grant from the Douglas Industrial Development Authority to the cty of Douglas, which allocated grant funds to purchase the 40-foot outdoor inflatable movie screen for just less than $26,000. The system includes a FM transmitter that allows vehicles to tune into 98.3 to hear the audio from the movie.
Cars began lining up two hours before the movie was scheduled to start. Douglas police officers along with city staff began guiding vehicles into parking spaces, each positioned according to CDC social distancing guidelines.
Families were allowed to bring their own food and snacks and encouraged to sit with their families and enjoy the roughly two-hour movie.
City staff achieved its goal of wanting 75 vehicles to show up for the movie. A special recognition ceremony honoring the IDA was held prior to the start of the movie.
Jennifer Smith, Douglas’ Leisure Services Director, said she was pleased with the turnout Friday and thanked Patrick Scherden, president of the Douglas IDA, and members Roberto Fernandez who is the vice president; Florencio Lopez, treasurer; and members Hector Quijada, Luanna Diffie, Ida Pedrego and Joey Barreras for their efforts in helping make the event possible.
“This is something we’d like to have monthly, if possible,” Smith said. “We already have a movie and a sponsor lined up for Easter.”
In previous years the city would host movies in the park through a partnership with Cox Communications.
“It was their movie in the park event and gave us one to two movies per year,” she said.
“The IDA and its board was really open to funding this project knowing the impact it would have on the community. One of the things we keep hearing here is that we need a movie theater. We haven’t been able to secure a movie theater, unfortunately. This allowed us to create another way. So hopefully having this outdoor movie theater will allow us to fill that need. I’m really excited about this. This is something that we’ve been looking at for a long time but never had the money to do it.”
Smith said because of COVID-19 drive-ins are making a comeback and she believes this is a great way families can spend some quality time together.
Scherden said it’s his understanding the Douglas IDA has been around since the early 1960s.
“(The IDA) started with Jay Jones Sr. and Bud Hustin and several other business owners from within the community,” he said.
When first approached by Jose Grijalva, Ward 6 city councilman, Scherden invited him and Smith to a meeting where they made a presentation for the outdoor cinema.
“When they first approached us we felt this was too quick and had Jennifer go back and contact several different places about how much it would cost to purchase everything that we needed,” Scherden said. “We needed bids, we wanted to get the most bang for the buck, you would say. She came back with the information we requested. Initially she was asking for a 25-foot screen which we felt was too small. We wanted a bigger screen. She went with the 40-foot screen. We then agreed to fund the whole thing.”
Scherden stated the IDA is happy it was able to assist with this project.
“This is something we hope the community can enjoy for a long time,” he said. “This is a shot in the arm for the community. Now we don’t have to borrow from Cox once a year. Everyone on the IDA board felt this was something positive for the city.”
Smith is hoping to have a sponsor for each movie, which she estimates will cost $1,200 to $1,500 per movie, which includes the cost of the movie and the workforce needed to pull it off. Sponsors will be placed on the promotional flyers and get numerous mentions at the movie itself. There is no admission to attend the movie. The type of movies that will be shown each month will vary, she added.
“We want people to get out and do something,” Scherden said. “Don’t just sit at home. This is something we as a board hope the community will come out and take advantage of and enjoy as a family.”