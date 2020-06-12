Douglas JCPenney to remain open

DOUGLAS — As the JCPenney Company closes 154 stores across 20 states as part of its bankruptcy plan, local shoppers will be happy to learn the Douglas JCPenney on Fifth Street is not one of those on the closure list.
Company representatives announced last week that three stores in Arizona, the EL Con Shopping Center in Tucson, the Little Creek Center in Cottonwood and the Christown Spectrum store in Phoenix, which was managed by former Douglas JCPenney store manager Vanessa Andrade, are on the list of Arizona stores to close in the coming weeks.
JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 15, stating the pandemic’s hit on sales was the final blow to the 118-year-old company that was already struggling to overcome a mountain of debt.
The Douglas JCPenny was closed for close to 60 days reopening May 27 with reduced hours of noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Fernanda Hernandez, manager of the Douglas JCPenney was unable to comment on any matter regarding the store and referred all questions to the JCPenney Public Information Office who hadn’t responded to phone calls or emails as of press time.
With the reopening JCPenney is now offering contact free curbside pickup; contactless checkout, masks are provided to each associate, social distancing procedures are in place with reminders throughout the store and disinfecting of the store is being done on a regular basis
Customers can also opt to have their checkout receipts emailed to them.
In April 2017, JCPenney celebrated its 100th anniversary in Douglas.