Douglas kicks off its holiday season Saturday

Douglas' annual Christmas Light Parade up G Avenue will take place Saturday, Nov. 26,  starting at 7 p.m.

 Herald/Review file

DOUGLAS − Douglas will officially kick off its holiday season Saturday, Nov. 26.

Earlier this month Douglas mayor Donald Huish issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday in Douglas, encouraging local residents to get out and shop local that day as the countdown to Christmas begins.

