Douglas kicks off its holiday season Saturday

DOUGLAS − Douglas will officially kick off its holiday season Saturday, Nov. 26.
Earlier this month Douglas mayor Donald Huish issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday in Douglas, encouraging local residents to get out and shop local that day as the countdown to Christmas begins.
Downtown businesses will be open Saturday offering sales for the holiday season.
Later that afternoon the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas light parade will take place.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the 10th Street Park between D and E avenues.
The Douglas-Williams House Museum and the Douglas Community Churches will be recognized at this event. The official lighting of the Christmas tree will take place between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
The Christmas light parade up G Avenue is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
The parade will start at Third Street and G Avenue and conclude at 14th and G.
The theme this year is “A Wholehearted Whoville Holiday.”
Anyone wanting information about the parade can contact the Douglas Recreation Center at 520-417-7340 or visit the Facebook page Douglas Recreation & Aquatics | Douglas AZ | Facebook
