DOUGLAS — There was a sense of excitement in the air Saturday evening as Douglas kicked off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony and light parade.
The event was highlighted by a brief appearance from Santa who participated in the parade.
COVID-19 changed how the event took place this year. Instead of having the tree lighting at city hall and the parade up G Avenue afterwards, this year’s event was held at the 10th Street Park followed by the light parade through the major streets of Douglas. Those attending the event were encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Jennifer Smith, Leisure Services Manager for the City of Douglas, there were an estimated 30 entries in the parade this year.
“2020 has been a challenging year,” Smith said. “Most of our events have been cancelled so we’re happy to provide the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the drive-by light parade for the community. We hope the event served as a symbol of hope and perseverance for the community during this memorable year. Both festivities were modified to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions including changing the traditional parade to one that allowed spectators to physically distance over several miles. The feedback we received was positive including the new location for the Christmas tree at Raul Castro Park.”
At the tree lighting ceremony Mayor Donald Huish recognized the staff from Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc, the Copper Queen Community Clinic on Fifth Street as well as the Douglas Family Clinic.
“This year, as we know, has been a year of challenges especially in the healthcare field,” the mayor said in his welcoming remarks. “This evening we would like to honor some of our local healthcare organizations. Without these people dedicating their lives, their time, their service to our community, we would have been at a great loss. We want to express to them this evening a small token of our gratitude. We can’t thank them enough for all that they do during this stressful time of year.”
Mayor Huish added that both he and the city council hope to make the 10th Street Park a community Christmas park which is one of the reasons the venue location was changed this year.
“This year we had some bumps in the road. Once we get through the health issues that we are encountering at this time, we hope that in the future that all of you will be able to come to this park at Christmas time and feel that Christmas spirit that will hopefully radiate throughout our community,” the mayor said. “I have no doubt in my mind that as we do this, our community will become a better place to live. Our staff here has worked very hard to make this happen despite the many challenges.”
Mayor Huish encouraged everyone to try and stay positive and not give up hope during this rather difficult time for everyone.
“With all my heart I want Douglas to be a light to this small little area on the earth,” the mayor concluded. “I encourage everyone to reach out to someone that they may see is hurting, give them encouragement and try to help them if possible.”
The tree lighting ceremony was sponsored by the City of Douglas and APS.