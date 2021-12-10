DOUGLAS — The Douglas Knights of Columbus #1858 at 1125 F Ave. hosted several local families Saturday, treating them to a pancake breakfast before each child selected a new coat that had been donated to the group by organizations and community members in the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Drive.
Joe Alvarez spearheaded the coat drive this year, even recruiting some of his eighth-grade students from Loretto Catholic School on 14th Street to volunteer several hours Saturday, serving meals to guests prior to assisting the youth in the selection of a new winter coat.
“Coats for Kids has been a Knights of Columbus thing nationally for about 20 years or so,” Alvarez said. “We got wind of it about five years ago. We were actually the first council in the state to do it. Two years ago, three other councils, one in Sierra Vista and two in Phoenix, began doing it.”
Alvarez said there are families of members of the Knights of Columbus who work in the schools around town, and it was through them they were able to find about 25 individuals in need of a new winter coat.
“I was able to get some of my students from Loretto here today,” he said. “This is part of their service hours for their confirmation preparation. So pretty much the whole class is here today.”
Florencio Valdez has been a member of the Douglas Knights of Columbus for more than 40 years.
Through interpreter Raymond Pacheco, Valdez, the grand knight for the Douglas chapter, said he enjoys being a member of the Knights of Columbus and seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids when they receive their new coats.
“We currently have around 60 members,” Pacheco said. “Our membership has declined slightly mainly because of the pandemic. People left and didn’t come back. We’re trying to let them know it’s OK to come back and remember why they were a part of this membership in the beginning.”
Pacheco says he also works for the Douglas Unified School District and sees the need for coats for many of the youth in the community.
“I know there are a lot of kids here who need help, and if we can help them with a coat, it’s heartwarming for us to do that,” he said. “This is something that we look forward to. We didn’t do it last year because of COVID. This year we wanted to bring the event back. I’m glad it worked out so we could.”
The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order founded by Michael J. McGivney on March 29, 1882. Membership is limited to practicing Catholic men.
According to their website, the goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season and to provide warmth for children in need during cold winter months.
Through the dedication of councils across the U.S. and Canada, hundreds of thousands of new winter coats have been distributed to children since the program’s inception.