DOUGLAS — The Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced last week that Arizona Public Media (AZPM) in Tucson has received 13 individual Emmy® nominations for eight projects across eight categories, more than any other television station in the Tucson market.
Two of those submissions involve stories that were done on Douglas.
A Date with Douglas, which was produced by Tony Paniagua, takes visitors on a tour of Douglas. Local historian Ginny Jordan is interviewed throughout the seven and half minute segment along with Anel Lopez Bruce Endres and Keoki Skinner. Jordan talks about the history of Douglas and how church square was created. Lopez talks about the Gadsden Hotel in the segment; Endres is interviewed about the car museum across from city hall, and Skinner talks about the infamous drug tunnel that was discovered in 1990 on International Avenue.
The second submission, called Honoring Veterans is also produced by Paniagua with Martin Rubio being the Videographer/Editor. In this documentary Douglas’ Veteran Commemoration Project is featured. Local veterans Hector Leon, Frank Palma and Joe Bono are interviewed.
According to a news release this is the fifth time in six years under the leadership of CEO Jack Gibson, AZPM has been nominated for Overall Excellence, having won previously in 2015. The award is given to a President/General Manager for excellence in overall station operations, local productions, and involvement in the community.
“We are delighted to be nominated in so many diverse categories and thrilled to be considered once again for the prestigious Overall Excellence award,” said Gibson. “I am proud of the work our talented staff puts in each day and it is very gratifying to see that work recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.”
In the past five years, AZPM has won 58 individual Emmy® Awards, including the prestigious Governor’s Award for the 2016 original documentary Passing On, and the Overall Excellence award in 2015.
Winners will be announced at an online gala on Sept. 19. A full list of nominees in the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter may be found at rockymountainemmy.org. The Rocky Mountain region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and El Centro, California.