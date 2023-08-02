The Sierra Vista Police Department, in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, hosted the annual Torch Run last year in Sierra Vista. Several Special Olympic athletes and SVPD personnel joined in the yearly event.
DOUGLAS — A group of Douglas residents have come together in an attempt to get the Special Olympics program in Douglas going once again.
For years Douglas was a regular participant in the Special Olympics, even sending several athletes to the national games, but declining volunteer numbers temporarily paused the program in 2016.
Dave Raber of Double Adobe brought up the idea several months ago of getting the program going again.
“I thought that it would be cool to get the young guys in the softball league involved with (the) Special Olympics,” he said. “I had participated in Special Olympic events when I was in the USAF (United States Air Force). I asked around and found out that Douglas does not have an event. That just seemed wrong, so I started digging and getting things rolling. I was really impressed with how many people want to volunteer their time to make (the) Special Olympics happen in Douglas.”
A head of delegation was needed to get the local chapter going.
At the July 25 meeting Leslie Wolfe agreed to fill that position. She is looking for volunteers to assist her with this endeavor with the guidance of Sean Whitley, the Coronado Area manager for Special Olympics of Arizona.
“I’m willing to do whatever I can to help you guys get going,” he said at a recent meeting.
Letty Garcia, who has been with the Douglas Arc program for more than 30 years, has volunteered to be the swim coach for a team that will compete against other cities this fall.
Possibilities are being examined for a track and field team in the spring as well as a bocce ball team that could participate in an area competition Sept. 23 in Tucson.
Currently there are approximately a dozen future Special Olympians waiting for the program to start so they can begin practicing and competing.
“I think having (the) Special Olympics back in Douglas is a great thing,” said John Vaughn, the executive director for Douglas Arc. “I know our board is wishing them success.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone