Douglas’ Maklary devoted to helping the youth through Girls State

Since 2000 Penny Maklary of Douglas has served as the director of the American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State program.

DOUGLAS — For the past 43 years Penny Maklary has been devoted to assisting the youth in Douglas and throughout Arizona through a program called the American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State, a citizenship education program privately sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arizona.

In 2000 Maklary took over as the state director and has continued to move the program forward even during the pandemic when Girls State was held virtually.

Penny Maklary, left, shares a laugh with Cindy Queen at a Girls State event.
Penny Maklary of Douglas tends to business at Arizona Girls State.

