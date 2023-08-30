Douglas’ Maklary devoted to helping the youth through Girls State

DOUGLAS — For the past 43 years Penny Maklary has been devoted to assisting the youth in Douglas and throughout Arizona through a program called the American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State, a citizenship education program privately sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arizona.
In 2000 Maklary took over as the state director and has continued to move the program forward even during the pandemic when Girls State was held virtually.
Each year hundreds of girls from all over Arizona attend Girls State, which is held at the University of Arizona in Tucson. It is open to all junior girls in high school.
“We are one of the longest actual running programs at the University of Arizona,” Maklary said.
Girls State was established by the American Legion Auxiliary in 1947. It is an annual program designed as a practical experience in self-government.
According to Maklary, the purpose of American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is three-fold: To emphasize the importance of government in modern life; to educate young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship; and to awaken a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent, participating citizenry is vitally needed to protect and preserve our American institutions and our democracy.
“For over 75 years, the American Legion Auxiliary has succeeded in giving girls the finest citizenship training program possible,” Maklary said. “When I was in high school, I knew about this program, but I was never chosen nor was I an alternate.”
American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a mythical 51st state patterned after the rules, laws and regulations of the state of Arizona.
“When the girls first arrive, they are first assigned to a city, which this year we had nine, normally we have 12,” Maklary said. “Those cities are then divided into three counties. You’re also given a fictitious party which is either a nationalist or a federalist. Each girl is assigned a roommate that is not from their school or same (mythical) party. They learn quickly how to interact with others.”
The girls develop controversial issues in order to grasp the meaning of governmental problems.
Gov. Katie Hobbs is a former alumnus of Girls State and was the guest speaker at this year’s event.
When Maklary, her late husband, Mac, and their kids moved back to Douglas in the late 1970s, she was approached about joining the Girls State program, which she did in 1980.
Throughout her life, Maklary has served as the American Legion Auxiliary president for the state. She has been the west division vice president, which included the states of California, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii and New Mexico.
Maklary says she has held every position there is within the American Legion Auxiliary and has been the chairwoman for numerous auxiliary programs.
She has made two trips to the White House on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary where she met with Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, saying these are things she would not have been able to do as an average citizen.
“One of my goals was to someday be the second national president from Fred Hilburn Unit #11,” Maklary said. “Wilma Hoyal was the first (from 1930-31). She was an advocate for women in government, women in politics. It never did pan out (for me).”
Maklary, whose dad, husband and one of her sons have served in the military, says she does this because she believes in service to the community, state and nation is something every citizen should be doing.
“I feel a lot of people don’t really care anymore and believe it’s somebody else’s responsibility,” she said. “I understand some of the reasons why people don’t want to be involved but at the same time that has not been instilled in a lot of up-and-coming generations.”
Travel to various events on behalf of Girls State is often done at Maklary’s expense.
“A lot of the ladies that are involved in Girls State give up their vacation from work so they can attend,” Penny said. “To be able to go to Girls State you have to be an auxiliary member, a qualified educator or a former Girls State citizen. The women that come on staff basically give up 10 days of their time. We have to ‘play well with others’ because we’re there for a purpose and that’s the education of the girls and what they’re going to get out of it.”
Maklary considers herself extremely fortunate she’s been able to be a part of Girls State for as long as she has.
“I started as a city advisor just like everyone else,” she said. “I’m very happy doing what I’m doing with Girls State.”
Illiana Solis of Douglas was an attendee at Girls State years ago and has worked with Maklary as an officer in the American Legion Auxiliary.
“Working with Penny has been awesome,” she said. “I have learned so much from her. Being at Girls State took me out of my shell. It was a great experience.”
Dolores Chavez and Maggie Montijo, both of Benson, also have worked alongside Maklary at Girls State.
Chavez says Maklary is extremely passionate about what she does.
“Working with her has been phenomenal,” she said. “She’s a down-to-earth person. She follows the guidelines that need to be followed. How she can hold her composure when things hit her in the face is beyond me. She can really hold her own.”
Montijo said she met Maklary when her daughter attended Girls State.
“She came back as a junior counselor and that’s when Penny asked me to be a city advisor,” Montijo said. “I didn’t know what I was doing but she had confidence in me to do the tasks. She’s very caring, sweet and kind.
“That’s one thing I really respect about her. I’ve learned a lot just by watching and being around her about how Girls State runs behind the scenes. Penny does everything she can to make sure Girls State is a good experience for all those involved.”
Maklary’s son, Scott Babicky, says he’s proud of his mom’s commitment and dedication to Girls State, adding she may not be feeling well but when it’s time for her to leave she manages to get better and go do the job that is being asked of her, never complaining and always with a smile on her face.
“Just a while back she planned her cataracts around Girls State,” he said. “Ever since I was a child, she has been involved in this. That’s just who she is.”