DOUGLAS — Police shot a man with beanbag rounds and then zapped him with a stun gun late Tuesday evening after officers said the individual fired at his wife’s vehicle several times then discharged his gun in front of his residence as law enforcement implored him to drop his weapon.
After shooting Rodrigo Salcido, 54, twice with beanbag rounds, Douglas Police officers moved toward the suspect to arrest him, but he resisted and was shot with a stun gun, police said.
The fracas began moments earlier just after 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of 15th Street after hearing gunshots. A 911 call was received by dispatchers regarding the shooting with an exact address on 15th Street, police said. When officers arrived they were met by a woman who was standing across the street from the address. She told officers that her husband had shot at her car several times as she was backing out of their driveway.
When officers approached the house, they said Salcido stepped outside from the garage. According to police, Salcido had a gun in his waistband and one in his pocket. Police told Salcido several times to put his hands up. He refused and retreated into his house and would not come outside, police said.
At that point, the department’s Special Response Team was called to the scene to negotiate with Salcido. As police began setting up a perimeter around the suspect’s house, Salcido slipped out via the front door, police said. Armed with a handgun, Salcido ignored police’s commands to drop the firearm. Officers said he shot twice into the air and once at the ground.
That’s when officers discharged a shotgun that fires beanbag rounds, police said.
After he was detained, Salcido was taken to the hospital in Douglas. Details of his injuries were not included in a Douglas Police press release, but his mugshot shows Salcido’s head, right ear and jaw wrapped in white bandages.
Salcido is charged with endangerment-intimidation/stalking, discharging a firearm at a non-residential street and recklessly handling and discharging a weapon.
Police said Salcido will be booked into the Cochise County Jail once he is released from the hospital.