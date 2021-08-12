If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — A 38-year-old Douglas man remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail after police say he was spotted running toward a local establishment with a loaded shotgun.
According to Jamillette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, Marco A. Payan displayed signs and symptoms consistent with mental health crisis, which may or may not involve substance abuse.
A DPD press release states that at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4, a plain-clothed detective noticed a male subject, identified as Payan, running eastbound toward the Douglas Visitor Center with a shotgun.
“The detective alerted officers on duty via radio since the detective was still at a distance,” the release states. “Payan ran northbound towards the front of the Visitor Center and facing the rear of the Douglas Police Department. Officers began to exit the police department building and upon seeing the first officer, Payan dropped the weapon. The shotgun was seized and made safe after officers found it to be loaded. (Payan’s) intentions are still unknown.”
Payan was arrested for an outstanding warrant as well as being a prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm and transported to the Cochise County Jail where as of press time he remained in custody.