DOUGLAS − A Douglas man who was involved in a fatal accident in which an 11-year-old child from Agua Prieta who attended school in Douglas was killed is facing misdemeanor charges.
According to a press release from John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, Armando Moreno, 39, is being charged with one count of causing serious physical injury or death by moving violation.
“The investigation was concluded by the Douglas Police Department and was sent to be reviewed by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office,” Owen said in the release.
Information provided by the DPD shortly after the accident states that on Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 7:48 a.m., the DPD received a call of a vehicle-bicyclist collision in the area of Fourth Street and G Avenue
“Douglas fire as well as Douglas police units were dispatched to the scene,” a press release from the DPD stated. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a male juvenile laying in the street not breathing and not responding. Officers immediately began life saving efforts on the juvenile while Douglas fire arrived.
“Medics with the Douglas Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over life-saving efforts. The juvenile was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
The juvenile was identified as Bryan Chacon of Agua Prieta, a sixth-grade student at Ray Borane Middle School.
A candlelight vigil was held for Chacon shortly after his death at the intersection where the accident took place where Ray Borane teachers and administrators shared stories about the young student.