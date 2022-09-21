Douglas man involved in fatal accident that killed DUSD student facing misdemeanor charge

A memorial was created near the crash site where a DUSD student was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in February.

 Herald/Review file

DOUGLAS − A Douglas man who was involved in a fatal accident in which an 11-year-old child from Agua Prieta who attended school in Douglas was killed is facing misdemeanor charges.

According to a press release from John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, Armando Moreno, 39, is being charged with one count of causing serious physical injury or death by moving violation.

Tags