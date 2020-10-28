Douglas man sent to prison for 3 years

DOUGLAS— The Douglas Police Department is reporting that a Douglas man has been sentenced to three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to domestic violence-stalking.
According to reports, in February 2019, the Douglas Police Department was informed of an adult male who was harassing and sending obscene material to two minors.
An investigation was opened and the male subject was identified as 24-year-old Matthew Luna of Douglas.
The Douglas Investigations Division found Luna was using social media to pursue the two minors, who at the time were younger than 15.
On Oct. 6, 2020, Luna pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence-stalking, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to a term of three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Luna also pleaded guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, also a Class 3 felony.
Luna was sentenced to lifetime of intensive probation once discharged from Arizona Department of Corrections and must register as a sex offender.