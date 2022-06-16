DOUGLAS — G Avenue from 10th Street to Ninth Street was closed for several hours Friday as the Douglas Business Network, the Douglas Merchants Association, the Greater Douglas Chamber of Commerce and the city of Douglas hosted Food Truck June 10.
The event featured live musical entertainment, free food, games, a piñata breaking and a raffle.
Businesses in the area remained open later than their normal hours, providing discounts to those attending the event.
“Unfortunately, we did not have the support of any food trucks this week but next Friday we will,” said Ralph Robles, president of the DBN. “This project takes a lot of time and effort. I want to thank everybody involved and the amazing support we did get from the people that stayed and hung out.
“Special thank you to Synae Jimenez, DJ 2RPro and Gemini for donating their time to sing and play. Huge thank you to the outstanding Douglas citizens that pitched in for hot dogs and drinks for everybody and cooking the food. Shout out to all businesses that stayed open and vendors that set up booths. Thank you for your support, Tailgaterz Truck Club, Rocky Point Riders and Charcos.”
One of the vendors taking part was a new business, Cookies and More, created by entrepreneurs 14-year-old Catalina Acosta and her cousin, Bella Morales. Acosta’s mom, Maria, said she wanted her daughter to get off the couch this summer and do something productive.
Maria said she and her daughter got the permit needed to open their business, allowing them to take part in Friday’s event.
“It’s fun,” Catalina said when asked how she liked doing this.
Robles said people attending the event seemed to be enjoying themselves and could be seen dancing in the street to the music that was being played.
“It would have been nice to have the food trucks there,” he said. “We will for sure have one, hopefully two or three at our next event.”
Robles said he’s committed to hosting this event through the end of June and possibly through July.
“We’d like to see this continue as a way to bring people down to G Avenue and at the same time, save gas,” he said.
Food Truck Fridays on G Avenue will continue this Friday, June 17 from 5-9 p.m.
Francisco Barrios will be playing music; there will also be a foam party for youth at Placita Park.