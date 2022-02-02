DOUGLAS − A small handful of Douglas merchants met with Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen, several of his officers as well as city manager Ana Urquijo for several hours Monday morning to address what they see is a growing problem in the downtown area regarding vandalism, theft and homelessness.
The meeting at the Douglas Visitors Center was arranged by Ida Pedrego, owner of Illusions Boutique and president of the Douglas Merchants Association.
“We’ve seen some things happening in our area and weren’t exactly sure who to turn to or how to address it,” she said.
One of the businesses in attendance set up a security camera in the alleyway behind their stores as an extra means of security. It was stolen three weeks after it was installed. The same businesses reported chasing local youth riding their bikes and skateboards off the roof of their business, which caused damage to the roof that had recently repaired.
“I know they’re kids, but I’d like to see some way to hold them a little accountable,” said Albert Ortiz, owner of Diane’s Photography. “For me, I intend to call their parents before calling anyone else. That works about 75% of the time. They have ripped off the panel of my units on top that I am going to have to replace. There is conduit and water lines that are up there that I’m afraid are going to get damaged by these kids. These are things that I think we as merchants should not have to deal with.”
Several other businesses have had their doors or windows damaged in recent weeks and some reported theft of items that were taken after the windows were broken. Thefts of copper tubing on top of the roofs have occurred.
“Some of the calls that we’re seeing and getting from you folks prompted me to put this meeting together so we can see what we can do to help,” Fullen said. “I want to hear your guys’ concerns and what your experiences are in the downtown area.”
Pedrego said the homeless in the area have not really bothered anybody with the exception of going through trash cans and often leaving trash scattered in the alleyway.
Fullen asked the merchants to give his department the call first and let them see what they can do first.
“I know you are wanting to give these kids a break, give them a chance, but we can’t address it if we’re not aware of it and if we are involved,” he said. “Please make sure you request to speak with the officer. Maybe if word gets out that the business owners are not putting up with this any more, that the police are not putting up with these things might change. Give us the report, let us take that action, and see where it goes.”
Fullen said it takes a community to police a community.
“We can’t do it ourselves,” he said. “We need everybody’s eyes, ears and effort in making Douglas a better and safer place to be.”
Fullen noted Douglas has made tremendous progress in its crime rate over the years.
“But there is always more work to be done,” he said. “We’re not going to rest because criminals don’t rest. It’s been stated that 10% of your population is responsible for 90% of your crime. That’s something that we definitely continue to see here. We do have our repeat offenders.”
Bill Wendt, who was in attendance on behalf of the Douglas Elks Lodge, told the chief the job his officers do day in and day out is a thankless job.
Fullen realated some of the challenges his officers sometimes face when responding to a call.
“We cannot walk up to someone on G Avenue and demand to see their identification,” the chief said. “We can ask for it. We can also be told to ‘pack sand,’ which has happened. Homelessness from the Douglas perspective is part of mental health or substance abuse or a combination of both.”
Panhandling at some local businesses is also taking place and because of changes in the law, Fullen said there are limitations on what his officers can do.
“You cannot implement a law that violates a constitutional right,” Fullen said. “We want to hear your concerns and explain what our challenges are.”
After the meeting, Fullen and Pedrego said they felt it was a productive start that had some good dialogue. They plan on meeting again in a few weeks to see what has changed since this meeting.
“I think it was a positive interaction,” Fullen said. “It was long overdue, something that we had meant to do a long time ago. We wanted the opportunity to hear their concerns, hear their experiences, share our challenges in addressing some of those concerns as well as our efforts have been and will continue to be.
“I’m always concerned any time we’re seeing any type of crime anywhere. We’re not satisfied with the low crime rate that we have. Our charge is to continue to chip away at it and get it as low as we can. We want people to be safe and feel comfortable whether they’re at home or at work. That’s the bottom line.”
Pedrego believes this was a good start to bring both sides together, to hear the challenges each side experiences and come up with solutions.
“It was great to hear that our community overall has a low crime rate,” she said. “Communication, being able to share with the community the positive things that were shared today with us today was nice to hear, instead of all the negative things that we hear.”
Pedrego and Fullen agreed that future meetings will be planned at various times so more community members can attend.
“It does take all community members working together to resolve the issues,” she said. “Now as community members we know what we have to do because they did give us some resources to solve some of the issues.”