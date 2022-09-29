DOUGLAS — Douglas native Joseph Zajicek was at the Cochise County Fair unveiling a new clothing line of T-shirts, polo shirts and caps he developed.
He even gave back in a big way, purchasing a pig at the livestock sale on Saturday.
Zajicek has been in Douglas the past few weeks while his father, Sgt. Jose Duarte, ended his seven-year battle with cancer. Zajicek has followed in Duarte’s footsteps and following a stint in the Army and a tour in Afghanistan, joined the Arizona law enforcement community, beginning with the Arizona Department of Corrections. He later joined the Douglas Police Department and was named 2017 Patrol Division Employee of the Year.
In February 2020 he became a member of the Harlingen, Texas, Police Department where he is currently a K-9 officer and a member of the SWAT team.
Zajicek says Harlingen is about the size of Sierra Vista.
In May Zajicek came up with the idea for a clothing line and decided to call his newly formed company “Tilted Luck.”
“Titled Luck clothing is a brand I made down in south Texas,” he said. “It is not only the name of the company but also more of a lifestyle. I don’t necessarily believe in true luck, but I do believe the harder you work the more you can tilt luck in your favor. That’s why we have the titled horseshoe.
“Nobody is perfect, we all work as hard as possible and definitely hard work pays off and it’s definitely shown here. I wanted to show the luck, the horseshoe, the legacy behind the horseshoe and that Western style, adding my own little spin on it.”
“(We are) a Texas-founded, veteran-owned and operated clothing company,” its website reads. “Tilted Luck clothing is for those who make their own luck and know that hard work pays off.”
Zajicek said in a Texas newspaper article he was able to get SWAT certified and able to join the Harlingen SWAT team pretty early in his career.
“Some people say it’s luck, some people say it’s hard work and that is kind of where it ties into,” he said in the article. “I wanted something, so I knew I needed to work hard for it. Titled Luck refers to those who work to accomplish what they set their mind to and put in the effort to change their life.”
Zajicek was determined to make his clothing affordable and comfortable and at the same time display a Western theme of sunsets and ranch life. His T-shirts sell for about $20, polos for $25.
“It’s your normal everyday people who are just very passionate about what they’re doing,” he said in the article.
In what has been a very emotional week for Zajicek and his family, laying his father to rest on Tuesday while getting ready for the fair two days later has been a challenge but a good distraction.
“Being a Douglas and Cochise County native, I saw this as a good way to showcase my business and at the same time give back and show my support for the community,” he said. “They’ve done that as well. Being out here has definitely been a lot of work but it’s been great.”
Zaiicek sold a lot of shirts and caps and also received words of comfort and support in regards to Duarte’s passing.
“That right there has made this all worth it,” he said.
Zaiicek purchased the pig from Benson FFA member Riley Francione.
“I bought a 240-pound pig,” he said. “I saw this as a way to give back. The pig cost $2,200 plus some processing fees. It’s not necessarily the money that matters, it’s what it goes to. Once I get the meat processed, I can share it with my family, who has been helping me out with the fair.”
Zajicek said he’s happy with what he’s doing and has been welcomed into the Harlingen community like he was family.
“Even though I’m there I still have my roots here as well,” he said. “Going through all that we have gone through this past week has definitely been a challenge. Preparing my dad’s services was not that difficult. We had great support from all the agencies involved. It was good being out here. It was a good distraction. Fortunately, my family was able to be out here and help me out a little bit.”
Zajicek said the law enforcement support toward his family was overwhelming.
“I would not be able to measure the amount of honor I have for it,” he said. “People from agencies all over the state came and showed their support. It’s a good feeling. I know how passionate my dad was about law enforcement and to see them return that respect was amazing.
“To me, that showed the impact he had in their lives. Having them come down made an impact in my life as well.”
For more on Zajicek’s new clothing line, visit www.tiltedluck.com or find him on Instagram at tiltedluckclothing.