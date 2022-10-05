DOUGLAS — Cochise County educators can find solace knowing a Douglas native is working hard to represent them and their needs at the state level.
Courtney Acosta, a 2015 Douglas High School graduate and the daughter of DUSD educator Richard Acosta, and Kim Esquer, and the niece of DHS principal Melissa (Acosta) Rodriguez, has been a member of Arizona School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman’s staff for the past three years serving as its Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs at the Arizona Department of Education.
“It’s a challenging job,” Acosta said. “I’m also a registered lobbyist. I lobby for the state agency during legislative sessions. I testify in committee and weigh in on certain bill positions. During legislative session it’s a very stressful time but I also feel like it’s an awesome opportunity to be able to weigh in and help our education system represent the state agency.”
Acosta admits her staff can verify how much she has been advocating for Douglas.
“I feel people often times forget that Douglas is also a border town,” she said. “You hear about Nogales and Yuma, and I have to remind them there is another corner of the state that also needs to be remembered when talking about education policies. I’m constantly advocating for what it looks like to grow up in a small town and what the students have to deal with here. I’m always bringing Douglas to the forefront.”
Acosta said this is something she did not see herself doing as an adult.
“Growing up in Douglas you don’t realize all the career opportunities that are out there,” she said. “After first attending Cochise (College) I transferred over to the University of Arizona where I majored in communications. My senior year at UofA I got a letter in the mail about an opportunity to participate in the Arizona Legislative Internship Program.”
She said her final semester at the UofA required her to move to Phoenix if she was going to participate in this program.
“It’s pretty much like working a full-time job,” she said. “I was an intern with the Arizona House of Representatives where I got to staff the education committee. That’s where I grew my love for education policy. When I was interning, I made it known to them there that I was very passionate about education because I come from a family of educators and while I didn’t want to be a teacher, I learned there are ways I can still be involved in education without necessarily working in a school.”
Acosta said when she finished the internship program and graduated from the UofA, she was given the opportunity to start as an executive assistant with the Department of Education’s policy team.
Acosta says she has on more than one occasion reached out to Rodriguez or to her dad, counselor at Paul Huber Middle School, to get their thoughts on issues.
“I take a lot of pride in getting to represent my town and Douglas Unified School District,” she said.
Acosta was literally beaming as she walked with Hoffman through the halls of Douglas High School, the same halls she walked through when she went to school there.
“Getting her to come here was not that challenging,” Courtney said. “Superintendent Hoffman has visited every corner of the state except for us. We were actually really close to planning a trip in the beginning of 2020 when COVID hit. We literally lost two years of being able to do school visits. She just began doing school visits again at the end of the last school year. It was not hard at all to get them to come down here.”
Acosta says she’s really proud of what she’s achieved.
“I am so proud to be from Douglas, Arizona,” she said. “When you grow up in Phoenix it can be very intimidating because you are competing against other people who grew up in the Valley with a lot of extracurricular opportunities and clubs that really don’t exist here.
“I take pride in where I’m from. I remember where I’m from. I try to bring the voice that this town needs to the table at the state level. Very proud to be from Douglas. I come back as often as I can. The older you get the more you appreciate where you came from.”
