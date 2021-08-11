If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS— On July 28, Bashas’ Inc. announced it would be closing the Food City store in Douglas effective Oct. 2.
“We are saddened to hear the news of the closure of Food City, a staple in our community,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. “Food City has been an integral part in attending to our community’s needs for decades, not just with groceries but with jobs.”
Since the announcement, city officials have been in communication with Bashas’ corporate offices to find out more information about the closure. Bashas’ representatives informed the city that the store’s upcoming lease renewal led the company to evaluate the store’s current and future viability. The company cited operating losses spanning over a decade along with a gradual decrease in the city’s population as factors for the decision to close the Douglas store.
City administration officials will meet with Bashas’ this week to discuss the closure and what the departure will mean to Douglas.
“We want this opportunity to provide Food City officials with our data and demographics as well as present them with concepts and ideas for their consideration,” Douglas Interim City Manager Luis Pedroza said. “We want to support Food City in any way we can and we hope that Bashas’ Inc. can continue to be part of our community in some form.”