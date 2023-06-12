DOUGLAS − Officials for the city of Douglas Community Services Department have announced that the Douglas Municipal Pool, also known as the Eighth Street Park Pool, will remain closed throughout the summer and will soon undergo an aquatics structural assessment.

“The closure is deemed necessary due to issues with several vital components of the pool infrastructure, including the filtration systems, plumbing, and electrical systems,” a press release from the city reads. “The structural assessment will help inform long-term solutions and funding requirements.”

