DOUGLAS − Officials for the city of Douglas Community Services Department have announced that the Douglas Municipal Pool, also known as the Eighth Street Park Pool, will remain closed throughout the summer and will soon undergo an aquatics structural assessment.
“The closure is deemed necessary due to issues with several vital components of the pool infrastructure, including the filtration systems, plumbing, and electrical systems,” a press release from the city reads. “The structural assessment will help inform long-term solutions and funding requirements.”
The release states the city is working with a qualified aquatic vendor to conduct the assessment to evaluate the health and condition of the pool’s infrastructure. The assessment’s primary objective is to evaluate the overall safety, functionality, and compliance of the pool facility. It aims to identify any potential hazards, structural issues, equipment malfunctions, or maintenance concerns.
“The Eighth Street Pool has been a valued part of our community for the past several decades,” the release reads. “Each year, city staff work diligently towards opening the pool for the summer season. Our responsibility has always been the well-being and safety of our pool visitors and the basis of why we decided not to open the pool this summer until we have a thorough understanding of our current conditions.
“The department extends its gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of the public during this closure and assures that the Douglas Aquatic Center remains available for summer swimming needs.”
The Eighth Street Pool is a very popular attraction during the Fourth of July festivities which are held at the Eighth Street Park
Douglas residents can continue to swim at the Aquatic Center located at 1551 15th Street. Open swim hours are 1-4:45 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 520-417-7346 for more information.
For further updates and information visit the Douglas Recreation and Aquatics Facebook page.
