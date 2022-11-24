Douglas PEO Chapter BJ holds raffle

From left, Douglas PEO members Sally John, Mary Fogleman and Nancie Ames separate the tickets prior to drawing the two winners.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas’ PEO Chapter BJ recently held its annual raffle and Dr. Kristine Gomez and Susan Lowe were announced as the big winners.

“Chapter BJ has been sponsoring a raffle of two dozen cookies every month for a year,” said Mary Fogleman, a member of the Douglas chapter. “The members take turns baking homemade cookies for the winner and also for the second-place winner who will receive cookies for six months. This effort has been well-supported by the community for a number of years.”

