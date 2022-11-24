Douglas PEO Chapter BJ holds raffle

DOUGLAS — Douglas’ PEO Chapter BJ recently held its annual raffle and Dr. Kristine Gomez and Susan Lowe were announced as the big winners.
“Chapter BJ has been sponsoring a raffle of two dozen cookies every month for a year,” said Mary Fogleman, a member of the Douglas chapter. “The members take turns baking homemade cookies for the winner and also for the second-place winner who will receive cookies for six months. This effort has been well-supported by the community for a number of years.”
Gomez was the winner of the one-year prize. Lowe is the winner of the six-month prize.
They will begin receiving their monthly batch of cookies in January.
According to Fogleman, PEO is a philanthropic education organization that helps women achieve their educational goals with scholarships, grants and loans.
“Our chapter was started in 1971 when a group from Chapter M wanted a chapter who met in the afternoon instead of the evening,” Fogleman said. “There are three charter members still in our membership. We currently have 35 members. A big thank you to all who support our scholarship fund by purchasing tickets.”
