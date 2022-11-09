Douglas police begin use of body cameras

DOUGLAS — Smile, you may be on camera.
Effective Nov. 1, Douglas Police Department officers began wearing body cameras during all contacts with the public.
“The purpose of the camera program is to capture statements and events during the course of an incident or investigation, preserving visual and audio information which will aid in the prosecution of reported crimes,” John Owen, public information officer for the DPD, said in a press release. “The Douglas Police Department would like to remind members of the community that if an officer makes contact with them, they are more than likely being audio and video recorded.”
According to Owen, the camera program was made possible through grant funding from the State of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for Enhancement of Prosecution and Imprisonment for Border Related Crimes in the amount of $168,052 for a five-year lease program.
Reaction on social media has been mixed with some supporting the use of the cameras, others not.
“This is years overdue,” said Tanya Duarte, wife of the late Sgt. Jose Duarte. “Our officers deserve this level of protection. Many officers have been trying to get this implemented for nearly a decade. Transparency at all levels. I hope that every officer from the rookie to the chief wears one and uses it properly at all times on duty.”
“This is spectacular being that the corruption lies on both sides of the spectrum,” Pablo F. Reyes wrote. “Protects everyone in our community.”
One blogger, identified only as El Cotita, expressed concern about the cameras being on at certain times and off when stopping one of their own or other law enforcement officers for speeding or even DUI.
