Douglas police begin use of body cameras

Effective Nov. 1 the Douglas Police Department began wearing body cameras on their vests.

 DPD photo

DOUGLAS — Smile, you may be on camera.

Effective Nov. 1, Douglas Police Department officers began wearing body cameras during all contacts with the public.

