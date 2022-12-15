DOUGLAS — Seventeen members of the Douglas Police Department gave several hours of their time Sunday, Dec. 11, to take 21 local children Christmas shopping at Walmart on Fifth Street.
The event was part of the DPD’s Cops and Kids event, which is in its seventh year.
“The event is funded through a grant from Walmart,” said John Owen, public information officer for the DPD. “There were also donations made by the Douglas Police Officers Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. Dunkin’ Donuts also donated snacks for the kids. We had a total of 21 children participate this year. We feel it was a huge success.”
Each child was allowed to spend up to $100 buying clothes or toys.
Two of the DPD officers taking part this year were first time participants. Jonathan Loya has been with the DPD eight months, Alan Mahtapene just graduated from the police academy.
“This is such a wonderful experience, being out with the kids, seeing their smiles and the joy they’re getting from this,” Loya said. “Doing something like this connects us more with the community.”
Loya said prior to joining the DPD he was not aware of the Cops and Kids event.
“I would like to see this get more coverage so others who are in need can take part,” he said.
Mahtapene said he was more than happy to help out Sunday.
“It’s a great way to help out families and buy stuff for the kids,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Mahtapene was aware of the event prior to joining the DPD, seeing posts on social media about it.
“This is such a great way to give back to the community,” he said. “I’m happy I was able to take part.”
Loya and Mahtapene said seeing the excitement in the kids as they were shopping for items that they wanted was very enjoyable.
They added they would definitely like to do this again next year if invited.
Sgt. Michael Lomeli was given somewhat of a shock Sunday. A child he first met and helped shop for as an infant was back Sunday as a 6-year-old.
“It was an unexpected surprise,” he said of Alexis Romo. “I hadn’t seen him since I last held him when he was just a baby.”
DPD Chief Kraig Fullen was in attendance Sunday, taking a family of four shopping in Walmart.
“This is something I think we can all agree we enjoy doing,” he said. “I think that’s obvious by the smiles on the officers faces as well. This is the one time we can completely focus on the kids and have that fun interaction with them.
“We have a lot of the same officers here that have been here in years past since we started doing this which tells you what they get out of it because it keeps bringing them back. We also have a couple of new officers who were hired in the past year, one just graduated the academy last week. For him to be here this morning is fantastic. Both of them are starting their careers on the right path. It’s always about community.”
The chief said participation numbers this year were about the same as they had been in previous years. There were a couple of families that didn’t make it Sunday that they will need to make other arrangements for.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone