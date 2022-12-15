DOUGLAS — Seventeen members of the Douglas Police Department gave several hours of their time Sunday, Dec. 11, to take 21 local children Christmas shopping at Walmart on Fifth Street.

The event was part of the DPD’s Cops and Kids event, which is in its seventh year.

