DOUGLAS - Officials with the City of Douglas have announced they are pleased to report that the City’s modified Phase II Reopening Plan has been well received and is going well.
Recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Cochise County Health Department show there were 50 active cases in Cochise County, 20 of which reportedly in Douglas.
“The positive feedback from the community is appreciated,” a press release announcing the improvement reads. “Our dedicated staff have been outstanding during this process. We will continue to monitor closely all relevant data as we look for safe ways to further open our wonderful community. We thank the community for your cooperative attitudes of respect and camaraderie.”
The issue of mandatory face coverings will be discussed at the October 14 city council meeting at which time the mayor and council will assess and decide a course of action.
“In an effort to have a meaningful, focused discussion, we respectfully ask interested citizens of Douglas to contact the council person for your ward regarding your desires on this issue,” the release states. “If you do not know who the Council person is for your ward, please contact (520) 417-7303 for assistance.”
Mayor Donald C. Huish said he would like to thank the members of our community along with our visitors for their cooperation in following the COVID-19 guidelines.
“You make Douglas proud,” he said.