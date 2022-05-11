DOUGLAS — The second reading of an ordinance levying the assessed valuation of property within the city is on the agenda for the Douglas City Council at its regular monthly council meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the City Hall council chambers.
At the April meeting, Luis Pedroza, Douglas deputy manager/city treasurer, informed the council that every fiscal year the city is required to adopt its annual property tax levy and submit certification of the levy to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors no later than Aug. 15.
Pedroza said the primary assessed value for the city this year is $58,097,555 up $237,740, or 0.4%, which excludes new construction. As a result, $1,193,037 was added to the tax rolls from new construction.
Pedroza recommended keeping the city’s property tax rate for this year at 1.1519, which would bring $669,226, a total increase of $12,401 due to new construction and slight increase in valuation. The primary property tax levy is used to pay for the general operations expenses of city government.
The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year, at $115.19 per year. On the average home valuation of $70,000, it would be $80.63 per year.
The mayor and council are expected to award two bids Wednesday, one to Stantec Consulting Services for the design and construction management services of a well that will be constructed on the city owned parcel on A Avenue and 25th Street at a cost of $148,820; the other will be from Byrd’s Construction for the purchase of a section of land at 15th Street and Van Buren.
Another item on the agenda calls for the city to enter into a lease agreement with Sun State Towers of Gilbert, which is requesting to place an antenna on city property located at First Street and E Avenue. The initial lease term is for 10 years with renewal terms of four successive periods of 10 years each at a monthly rent of $1,250 with a 2% rent increase in the second year of the initial term and every year thereafter, including any renewal terms exercised.
Several resolutions are scheduled to come before the council for approval. One, a citizen-signed petition from Douglas resident Leslie Pollard, requesting a city-owned facility be named after Sgt. Frank G. Vejar, a Douglas native who was killed in the Korean War in 1950 and laid to rest Nov. 17, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery after having been listed as Missing in Action, so people visiting Douglas can learn about the sacrifices of this war hero.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.