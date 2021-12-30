Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — With cooler temperatures creeping in this week, local youth will have an extra layer of warmth thanks to the generosity of local residents who participated in a community coat drive.

Throughout the month of December, the Douglas Fire Department collected coats that were then distributed to local youth in both the Douglas Unified School District as well as at various charter schools around town.

On Dec. 21, the Douglas Fire Department, along with City Manager Ana Urquijo and various members of the city administration, showed up at the Central Administration Building on 12th Street with the last batch of new coats that were then promptly distributed to youth just in time for the holidays.

“Over the last few days, our city employees went out and raised some last-minute funds that allowed us to go out shopping and fill another gap the Douglas schools had for an additional 40 jackets,” Urquijo said. “Originally the fire department coordinated with the community and earlier made a donation of over 400 coats that were then distributed to all the local schools. We’re all really focused on trying to get some warmth to these kids.”

DUSD Ana Samaniego said she wanted to thank not only the city employees who donated the additional 40 jackets, but also the community that helped with the much larger donation of more than 400 jackets.

“We’re very thankful to the entire community for their generosity,” she said. “This is my 10th year of receiving coat donations from various organizations around the city. We’re very fortunate and thankful for the support that we continue to get.”

The Douglas Business Network, the Knights of Columbus and Angelica Garcia of Long Realty also donated coats.

The Douglas Realtors Group donated jackets as well and Irene Garcia donated several blankets.

“I think the interest is where it needs to be,” Samaniego said. “Anything that can reach out to our students from jackets to toys is very much appreciated.”

Samaniego said Carol Perez and Christina Gomez of the DUSD Curriculum Department made sure the jackets were distributed to the schools where students were in need.

“The children are the important part of this,” Urquijo said. “It takes a village, as you can see. Fortunately, we were able to do this this year.”

