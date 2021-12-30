Some additional coats came courtesy of Long Realty of Douglas. From left, Edith Castro, administrative assistant for DUSD Curriculum and Federal Programs office; Esther Nuñez, Long Realty; Carol Perez, migrant recruiter/McKinney-Vento Liaison for DUSD; and Angelica Garcia, Long Realty broker.
Members of the Douglas Fire Department, the city of Douglas and the main office of the Douglas Unified School District show off some of the 40 jackets that were donated Dec. 21.
Submitted
Some additional coats came courtesy of Long Realty of Douglas. From left, Edith Castro, administrative assistant for DUSD Curriculum and Federal Programs office; Esther Nuñez, Long Realty; Carol Perez, migrant recruiter/McKinney-Vento Liaison for DUSD; and Angelica Garcia, Long Realty broker.
DOUGLAS — With cooler temperatures creeping in this week, local youth will have an extra layer of warmth thanks to the generosity of local residents who participated in a community coat drive.
Throughout the month of December, the Douglas Fire Department collected coats that were then distributed to local youth in both the Douglas Unified School District as well as at various charter schools around town.
On Dec. 21, the Douglas Fire Department, along with City Manager Ana Urquijo and various members of the city administration, showed up at the Central Administration Building on 12th Street with the last batch of new coats that were then promptly distributed to youth just in time for the holidays.
“Over the last few days, our city employees went out and raised some last-minute funds that allowed us to go out shopping and fill another gap the Douglas schools had for an additional 40 jackets,” Urquijo said. “Originally the fire department coordinated with the community and earlier made a donation of over 400 coats that were then distributed to all the local schools. We’re all really focused on trying to get some warmth to these kids.”
DUSD Ana Samaniego said she wanted to thank not only the city employees who donated the additional 40 jackets, but also the community that helped with the much larger donation of more than 400 jackets.
“We’re very thankful to the entire community for their generosity,” she said. “This is my 10th year of receiving coat donations from various organizations around the city. We’re very fortunate and thankful for the support that we continue to get.”
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.