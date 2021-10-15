Douglas rancher featured in national publication

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Longtime Douglas resident and rancher Warner Glenn is featured in this month’s national magazine of Western Horseman.
The article, written by Kate Bradley Byars, is titled “Life on the Rim.” It talks about the 85-year-old cattle rancher and how he can still track a mountain lion along some of the most rugged canyon rims in southern Arizona.
Glenn, along with his mule Brayer and dog Catchit, are profiled on the cover.
According to Glenn’s daughter, Kelly Glenn-Kimbro, the article was just going to be a regular story about her dad. But after Byars interviewed Glenn she went back to her editors and it was decided to write a full-length feature with Glenn on the October cover.
“He was so surprised and humbled,” Glenn-Kimbro said. “You know, he is a modest man ... really does not think he is in any way special and yet the community that knows him, whether the hunting or ranching communities in the western U.S., think he is amazing. He was honored that the story was in Western Horseman. They did portray him accurately.”
The five-page feature includes photos of Glenn, his mule and his dog. There are photos of Glenn-Kimbro and her daughter, Mackenzie, as well as Warner with his late wife, Wendy.
In the article, Glenn talks about working on the J Bar A Ranch in the mountains above Douglas, while also managing the Malapai Ranch and running cattle between the home ranches, the J Bar A and the Buckhorn.
Glenn also talks how he became involved in guided mountain lion hunts beginning when he was just 6 years old.
Glenn-Kimbro is interviewed in the article and describes what it was like watching her dad as she grew up and how she has spent most of her life ranching and hunting with him.
Glenn talks about a life well lived among family, friends, dogs and horses and how he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Western Horseman can be found in the magazine section at various stores in Douglas, Bisbee and Sierra Vista.