DOUGLAS — October has been designated Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
A group of about 50 Douglas residents gathered at the Douglas Police Department for a candlelight vigil on Oct. 22 honoring both the victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Domestic violence affects people from all walks of life, both directly and indirectly,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen said. “It is one of the more common calls for service that our officers respond to on nearly a daily basis, and given their unpredictability remains one of the more dangerous calls for law enforcement. In a year-to-date comparison for calls classified under domestic violence we had 246 calls in 2019 and 160 calls in 2020; 86 fewer cases.”
The chief added not every call involves a reportable offense or an arrest.
“While I would like to think that the decline in the number of cases is attributed to fewer occurrences, the realist in me recognizes that it is equally possible that fewer cases are being reported,” Fullen said. “As a number of sources have reported, there is a real concern that fewer cases are being reported during the pandemic as victims are forced to remain at home with their abusers.”
To all victims I say that you are not alone. We understand that relationships and the factors involved in domestic abuse are equally complex and the way out isn’t always simple or clear. Bottom line, a relationship is a partnership — not ownership. We stand ready to help when you are ready.”
Celeste (Rios) Vasquez, a Health Center Manager with Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., was the keynote speaker.
“At the age of 14 I thought I was in love with my boyfriend of two years and became purposely pregnant. Shortly after my confirmed pregnancy, on New Year’s Eve 1997, my boyfriend became extremely upset because I said ‘hi’ to a friend without his approval. The argument escalated from yelling and screaming to physical abuse. He violently slapped me across my face. This was the start of a verbally and physically abusive relationship that continued for six more months.”
Unsure who to turn to and feeling there was no way she could tell her mother, Vasquez decided to speak to her boyfriend’s mother.
“Her initial question to me was, ‘What did you do to upset him?’ ” she said. “This gave me the impression that I was all alone in this and that I had no one to help change him.”
Vasquez said that as her pregnancy progressed her boyfriend frequently told her she could never leave him.
“He constantly disregarded me and my feelings,” she said. “During this time I discovered that he was seeing another girl romantically. This revelation escalated our arguments and the physical abuse. My life had been turned upside down. The love of my life, the father of my baby, was responsible for the most emotional and physical pain of my life. Even though there were wonderful moments that we shared together, there were even more days of me feeling belittled, sad, depressed and used.”
Vasquez said that one day during a heated argument she began experiencing contractions despite being only seven months pregnant. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her boyfriend was notified they were on the risk of losing their daughter.
“He chose to not be by my side,” Vasquez said. “My mother then informed me that if I continued with this abusive relationship she would contact Child Protective Services and have the baby removed from my care.”
Being that she was in the hospital for the second time since the start of her pregnancy and that her boyfriend did not seem to care about her or the baby’s health, she vowed to get out of the relationship.
“It was not easy to stay away and many times I thought about going back to try and change him but after looking into my daughter’s eyes and picturing her future suffering I found the strength I needed to move forward with my life.”
Vasquez returned to school and graduated with honors her junior year. She then graduated from a medical assistant program and is now with CCHCI.
“I have been successfully married for over 23 years to an amazing husband and father to our four daughters,” she said. “I hope my story has proven that not only do you have options, you can also have an amazing life. I learned my lesson at a very young age and thankfully I came out of it. My biggest advice to you is to not allow anyone (say) what you can and cannot do.”
Tonia Encinas, the newly appointed case manager for the House of Hope in Douglas, stated she has personally witnessed the devastating effects of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.
“As of August 2020 there have been 73 deaths across Arizona from the cruelty of an abuser,” she said. “Catholic Community Services have served over 272 victims since July 2019 in Cochise County. Tonight we unite and bring not only awareness to ourselves but to our surrounding community as to how traumatic and life altering this can be to all involved. If you or a loved one feel you are in need of victim advocacy we have a 24-hour hotline. There is also a national domestic violence hotline.”
Event organizer Rosie Mendozachapa said she was appreciative of those who showed up to the vigil.
“We see this as a social problem and something we need to address,” she said. “We see it happening everyday. I want people to know that there is help and they do not have to suffer. Many people are afraid to ask for help.”
Crystal Montano, who recently began an online petition aimed at protecting children from abuse, was on hand to make a donation to the House of Hope.
She said the items that were donated were from her co-workers at Wells Fargo Bank as well as Gar Construction.
The vigil was sponsored by the DPD, the City of Douglas, the House of Hope and CCHCI.