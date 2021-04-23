DOUGLAS — Officials for the City of Douglas have released the names of the three finalists being interviewed for the city manager position currently occupied by Luis Pedroza, who is serving as interim city manager.
Candidate Henry Arredonado was last employed from January 2019 to March 2020 as the Chief Financial Officer for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, according to his resume. Before that, he was the city manager for Del Rio, Texas.
Another candidate is John Cameron Barkley who has been the city manager in Winslow since October 2018. He has also been a county administrator, town manager and city administrative officer at various cities in both Maryland and Virginia, according to his resume.
James H. Thomas is the third candidate and is presently the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt, and before that served as the city manager in Claremore, Oklahoma, a city of approximately 19,500, from 2012-2020.
Douglas mayor Donald Huish said interviews of the three candidates will take place in the coming weeks, after which the city council will decide which one is best suited for the position.
Pedroza has stated he did not apply for the city manager position and is willing to return to his position as Management Services Director/City Treasurer once someone has been selected.
Check Wednesday's edition of the Herald/Review for more information on the three candidates.