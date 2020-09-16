DOUGLAS — City leaders have announced that they have reopened some public facilities that had been previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with what they are calling “modified access.”
“Due to a change in the city’s COVID status from substantial community spread to moderate community spread, the City of Douglas will reopen city facilities on Monday, September 14 and provide expanded access to parks amenities under a modified Phase II reopening,” a press release from the city states. “We want to thank the public for their efforts on following CDC guidelines, social distancing, and wearing face coverings when social distancing was not possible. This has greatly contributed to the decline in new cases in the county and in our city, which has helped facilitate this reopening.”
According to the release, anyone from the public entering any city facility will be required to wear a face covering, as outlined in the City of Douglas proclamation. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.
The following City facilities have reopened with modified hours for sanitization purposes.
City Hall: Will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Conducting business online, mail, email and phone is still encouraged.
Visitor’s Center: Will be open for public access from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Conducting business online, mail, email and phone is still encouraged.
Library: Will be open by appointment only from for public access from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside pickup service will continue to be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All appointments begin at the top of the hour and end after 45 minutes to allow for sanitizing between appointments. There are a limited number of appointments will be available each hour for both the library and computer lab. Children must also be accompanied by a parent or caregiver for children’s library use.
Aquatic Center: Facility will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lap swim from 5 to 8 a.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on a first come first served basis. Maximum 12 lap swimmers per hour and 45 minutes swim time. Come ready to swim and leave wet; showers closed; restrooms available.
City Parks: Per the Governor’s Executive order, gathering is limited to no more than 50 people. Access to the following facilities will resume – tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts, all ball fields, skate parks, playgrounds, splash pad (at Airport Park), ramadas and restrooms.
“We encourage residents to continue social distancing and wearing face coverings when social distancing is not possible to help facilitate the further reopening of our facilities,” the release concludes. “Social distancing must be maintained. We want to remind you to please stay home if you’re sick.”