Douglas resident graduates from Space Force school

DOUGLAS — Douglas resident Danny “DJ” Morales successfully completed the U.S. Space Force’s Officer Undergraduate Space Training Course Dec, 2.
The 110-day course, developed by the 533rd Training Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, focuses on instilling warfighting context and culture, enhancing foundational rigor and fostering student engagement and ownership.
Graduates receive the Space Operations Badge, colloquially called “space wings,” along with their certificates as their assignments are announced.
Morales is a major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and serves as a 7th Space Operations Squadron flight commander at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Prior to joining the Air Force, Morales served in the Navy, both on active duty and as a reservist.
Morales credits God and family for allowing him to become a space operations officer and for supporting him while at OUST. Referring to the Bible verse that says God “is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine,” Morales says he has seen it come true.
“As a boy I dreamed of Star Wars, and now I’m blessed to be a space warfighter in the modern military sense of the term,” he said. “I want to encourage the youth of Douglas to reach for the stars because, as the Space Force commercial says, ‘the sky is not the limit.’ ”