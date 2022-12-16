Douglas resident inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame

DOUGLAS — A 70-year resident of Douglas, John H. Davis Jr., was inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame Dec. 3 in Tucson.
The Hall of Fame is managed by The Mining and Minerals Education Foundation, which enlightens the public, promotes the values of the mining industry, honors its past and works to ensure its future.
Davis spent his entire professional career in the world of copper mine-concentrator smelter operations as an employee of Phelps Dodge Corp. He received four U.S. patents involving “sponge iron,” and designed much PD infrastructure around the world.
Born in 1915 Bisbee, Davis attended schools in Tombstone and Douglas. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University in 1938. His first job was assisting the powerhouse foreman in PD’s Clarkdale smelter.
Following combat in Europe during WWII as an Army officer, Davis joined PD’s Western Engineering Department in 1946 and worked on Ajo’s smelter and creating concentrators for Bisbee’s Lavender Pit.
In 1957, he began leading Western Engineering as its chief mechanical engineer. He either personally designed or approved staff-drawn plans for PD projects around the world for the next 21 years.
Among his designs were various expansions, especially in 1969-70 Morenci. Included were water supply, power plant, aerial tramway, crusher, reverberator and concentrator. In the 1970s, Davis designed electrostatic precipitators in Douglas and modifications to other PD plants to meet changing pollution control laws.
He designed and oversaw construction of PD’s reactivated plant and residential town at Tyrone, New Mexico, and subsequent expansion.
He selected the location and decided upon flash furnace technology used for the Hidalgo smelter, and its accompanying town site, Playas, New Mexico. The smelter began operating in 1976. It was the first flash furnace in North America, and the first U.S. copper smelter designed from inception to meet state and national emission standards.
Davis retired in 1978 and remained in Douglas. He served as Douglas Water Commission head from 1954-1965, and continued volunteer work in civic, social and church organizations until his 1996 death.
