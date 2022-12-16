Douglas resident inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame

DOUGLAS — A 70-year resident of Douglas, John H. Davis Jr., was inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame Dec. 3 in Tucson.

The Hall of Fame is managed by The Mining and Minerals Education Foundation, which enlightens the public, promotes the values of the mining industry, honors its past and works to ensure its future.

