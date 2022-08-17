Douglas resident surprises local business with lunch

Cornelia Munoz of Douglas brings lunch to David Escarcega of Brown Page Mortuary.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — On Monday, Aug. 15, Cornelia Munoz of Douglas showed up at Brown and Page Mortuary with a surprise lunch that was meant to thank David Escarcega and Joe Greth for all they do for Douglas and to congratulate Escarcega for his selection as one of Cochise County’s Most Influential.

Munoz nominated Escarcega for the contest sponsored by the Herald/Review.

Tags