Douglas resident surprises local business with lunch

DOUGLAS — On Monday, Aug. 15, Cornelia Munoz of Douglas showed up at Brown and Page Mortuary with a surprise lunch that was meant to thank David Escarcega and Joe Greth for all they do for Douglas and to congratulate Escarcega for his selection as one of Cochise County’s Most Influential.
Munoz nominated Escarcega for the contest sponsored by the Herald/Review.
“David is not only a good friend but also an unsung hero in our community,” she said in her nomination. “These past two years have been hard on the entire world as we continue to fight an ongoing pandemic. The people overlooked are those I call the ‘last responders.’ These are the people who are tasked with continuing to provide dignified funeral services to so many loved ones.”
Munoz said in January 2021, an idea to thank our “Forgotten Heroes” in the community began running through her mind. The next month she applied and was accepted to the Cochise Leadership Academy sponsored by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
“The final for the academy was creating and implementing a community project,” she said. “Fortunately for me, my mentor (Charlotte Taylor) loved the idea, and I was able to continue with my plans to honor our Forgotten Heroes. My project was dedicated to a lifelong friend, Roberto Marcial Enriquez, a Tucson funeral director, who lost his battle to COVID-19 Feb. 15, 2021.
“Our last responders are the funeral industry workers, hospice workers and in these trying times, social workers. All play an important part in the fight against COVID, but never seem to receive a simple ‘thank you’ from our communities.
“People employed in the funeral industry are tasked with providing so much support to families who are robbed of saying a last goodbye to their dying loved ones, experiencing a final kiss, hug and saying I love you. They instantly become family to grieving families worldwide.”
Munoz said part of her project was to provide these people with either a breakfast or lunch as a way of showing gratitude.
“Thank you for this,” Escarcega said. “This is very humbling.”
Escarcega often goes above and beyond in making sure families have the proper burial for their loved ones.
In August 2011, a fire that destroyed several businesses in downtown Douglas created some panic for him and his family.
“The fire department and police closed off several blocks in fear the fire was going to spread to the surrounding buildings,” he said. “Luckly, I was able to convince the officers to let me, my wife (Robyn) and daughters through the barricades to get to the mortuary.
“I loaded the only body in my care into the hearse and had my daughters drive it to our home for safety I would not leave the body behind in the chance the mortuary caught on fire.
“My wife and I secured other important things and drove the other vehicles to our home. The fire department did an amazing job in controlling the fire, and we were able to take everything back later that night. It was a memorable night, but we were opened first thing the next morning and the deceased person was set up in the chapel for viewing as if nothing had happened.”
“This is just my way of thanking you for all that you do,” Munoz said.