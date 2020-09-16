DOUGLAS — A small group of Douglas residents gathered this past Sunday to spend a couple of hours cleaning up one of the alleyways in addition to picking up trash along G Avenue all in an effort to help beautify their city.
The “Clean-up Douglas Day” was sponsored by Desiree Rice of Classy Cuts & Such, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.
An estimated 20-25 people showed up and spent a few hours taking part in the clean-up effort.
Lots of weeds, grass, some old discarded furniture, cardboard boxes, wood, metal and even an old computer was removed from one of the alleys just off 10th Street.
Once the group finished they were treated to pizza and wings courtesy of Rice and Pizza Hut.
Rice came to Douglas from Seattle in March and has fallen in love with the community. She states that everyday prior to opening her salon, she takes some time to go outside and pick up garbage from outside her business and other businesses in her area up and down 10th Street.
“I am so grateful to all those that showed up today,” she said. “I wasn’t sure exactly how many people would show up but there were more than I expected. I could never show the gratitude I feel right now.”
Rice stated she plans on holding this clean-up effort the second Sunday of every month.
“My goal is to get the whole downtown area cleaned up,” she said.
“I thought it went very well for the first time doing this as a group,” Ralph Robles of the DBN added. “I’ve got to give a big shout out to Desiree for taking the lead on this. I don’t mean to sound mean to our City of Douglas but I feel we need to have more maintenance in our alleys by our city crews. I’m not sure how big their work load is but I feel these alleys should be cleaned at least once a month. There were some pretty big weeds out there that were turning into trees.”
Robles stated getting G Avenue looking better will go a long way in helping with the downtown revitalization.
“I would like to see more business owners come down and get involved in this clean-up,” Rice said. “You only get one chance to make a first impression. These are our businesses and there’s lots of garbage out there and it looks tacky. We can all help each other to clean-up Douglas, it will benefit all of us.”
Robles said three new businesses just joined the DBN there are a lot of events coming up in the next few months all geared towards helping promote Douglas. For more on those events visit the DBN Facebook page.