DOUGLAS — An estimated 200 Douglas residents attended the Douglas Police Department’s National Night Out event Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Douglas Police Department.
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish, along with several members of the Douglas city council, were on hand for the event along with interim city manager Luis Pedroza.
According to Jamillette Barrios, DPD public information officer, this was the first year it hosted such an event.
Mini-tours of the DPD were available, but the main attraction was the 20-foot-high rock wall, which people of all ages tried their skill at climbing it.
For 12-year-old Andres Solis, the rock wall was “a little hard” but he had fun trying to climb it.
DPD Sgt. Michael Lomeli was challenged by officer Diana Duarte to climb the wall. Lomeli was just a bit faster, beating Duarte by about 10-15 seconds.
Another popular attraction was the DPD’s SRT (special reaction team) vehicle, in its fifth year of operation. Those attending the event had a chance to lift the battering ram officers use if needing to break down a door, plus the protective shields they use for crowd control.
There was free face painting, giveaways and free food available.
“The event was enjoyed by the community and staff alike,” DPD Chief Kraig Fullen said. “We are already looking forward to next year with plans to extend the hours of the event and a later start time. We sincerely appreciate the hard working staff who made this event a success and enjoyed their time interacting with our community.”
