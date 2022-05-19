From left Douglas Post Office employees Denise Anaya, Lupita Morales and Barbara Maddox place bags of food collected Saturday into bins that were transferred to the Douglas Arc office across the street.
photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Elizabeth Torres stacks crates of food that were collected Saturday. In all, 88 crates, weighing 2,859 pounds, were collected.
DOUGLAS − Once again Douglas residents stepped up when asked, donating just less than a ton and a half of food during Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive sponsored by the United States Postal Service.
Post offices in their respective communities were encouraged to take part in this annual event.
The recipient of this year’s Douglas Stamp out Hunger Food Drive was the local Douglas Arc.
John Vaughn, director of the Douglas Arc, announced on Monday he had 88 milk crates full of food weighing 2,859 pounds.
“That was awesome,” Vaughn said. “I really was surprised. I’ve assisted in other food drives before where we’ve collected 15-20 boxes but never this much.”
Vaughn said the food collected will be used in the DARC kitchen.
“It will help offset our costs for wholesale foods that we have to buy,” he said. “Our wholesale costs are thousands of dollars a month. Anything that can help offset that is tremendous.”
Vaughn said this is typical of Douglas, which is known as a community that steps up when asked.
“Douglas has always been there to help out the less fortunate,” he said. “We are so grateful and appreciative the post office selected us for this donation.”