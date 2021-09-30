DOUGLAS — A small handful of Douglas residents expressed their views and concerns about some of the events taking place locally at a town hall event Oct. 22.
Mayor Donald Huish announced this was not a city council meeting, and there would be no voting or action taken on any items discussed.
“This town hall is for the exchange of information,” Huish said. “We’d like you to know what we’re thinking about. We’d like to hear what you’re thinking about and what questions we may not have thought of.”
The event, which was held at the Douglas Visitors Center, lasted more than two hours. Topics discussed were the proposed water and sewer rate increase, the port of entry, city communication with its residents, city property sales, streets, the homeless population, yards and code enforcement. An update was provided on Food City’s closing on Oct. 2
The first item discussed was the proposed water and sewer increase slated for the next five years. Much of the information was the same provided at the Sept. 8 city council meeting.
It was noted the city has not had water or sewer rate increases since 2012. The deepening of three wells or the construction of new ones was raised, and each well would cost approximately $1.6 million.
Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, explained what local residents and businesses are paying now and what proposed increases would look like for the average water and sewer bill.
The proposed increase would raise the average water and sewer bill $8.36 over the next five years, beginning with an estimated $1 increase the first year.
“Water maintenance, production fees around the state have gone up, just like everything else,” Pedroza said. “Our rates have not kept up with that.”
Douglas resident Frank Ambriz said some people who do not live inside city limits come into town, fill up water tanks in the back of their trucks from various open hydrants and take the water back to their residences.
“Why are we providing water to outside sources, and I’m not talking about Bay Acres or Pirtleville” he asked. “I’m talking about out in Silver Creek. Why can’t they drill their own wells? I’m seeing them do that almost every day when I go to my ranch.”
City leaders agreed this was happening, but those that are filling up their water tanks are paying a fee to do so.
Dr. Michael Gomez expressed his concern about what the increase is going to do to the elderly who live on fixed incomes.
“Some people are only getting a $600 Social Security check,” he said. “Somehow or another there should be a waiver for people who can’t afford it.”
The mayor said nothing has been decided on the issue yet. More discussion is slated for the October city council meeting.
Port of entry project
Huish provided an update on the port of entry expansion project.
“I met with Sen. (Kyrsten) Sinema a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “She has been an integral part of negotiating and developing a $1.5 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs act that was passed through the Senate. Part of that includes $3.58 billion for land ports of entry. We fall within that land port of entry scheme. The new port of entry and the remodeling of the existing port is number five and seven on the list.”
Huish said Sinema told him she had a commitment to vote on this package as is by Sept. 27.
“As of right now, I feel very confident this project is going to happen,” he said. “By the time they get it designed and everything, we’re looking at about two years.”
Huish said Mexico is ready to invest in the port expansion project.
“We are stepping up our conversations with them to make sure they are doing that,” he said.
Huish also addressed his desires to reopen the border completely and lift current restrictions.
“We currently have a port director that understands what’s happening here and the impact it’s having on us economically,” the mayor said. “They have been a little more lax in allowing some non-essential people to come over and do their shopping in Douglas. We’ve been constantly sending letters back to Washington since March begging, pleading for them to please open the port of entry. We’ve received no response.”
Grocery store update
Mayor pro-tem Margaret Morales provided an update on bringing in a grocery store to replace Food City, which closes Oct. 2.
“It’s really sad that this is happening,” Morales said. “It’s sad for the community, but also the employees that are there as well.”
Morales said city leaders have been pursuing other grocery store chains, hoping to bring them into the Douglas market.
“We have reached out to three other grocers, one of which has expressed an interest in coming to Douglas,” she said. “We’re also hoping we can find jobs for these 60-plus employees that are losing their jobs as well at Food City. The city will be holding a job fair here at the Visitors Center Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.”
Martha Vidal, who has worked at Food City for about 22 years, made an emotional statement that drew applause.
“A lot of us have a lot invested in this town,” she said. “I have been here all my life, and it’s sad to say it’s all come down to this. I don’t want to move. If you could please talk to these other employers and ask them to consider us (when hiring). I see Douglas deteriorating slowly but surely, and this is only going to make things worse. One supermarket for the whole entire city is not enough.”
City property sales
Pedroza said residents may have noticed the city has been selling some of its vacant buildings and properties.
“Our most recent sale has been the Rivera Building, located at 357 10th St., which is west of City Hall,” he said. “We sold that building for $65,000. That building was in pretty bad shape and needs a lot of work. Our contract with the developers states that development should happen within 18 months to get that building up to speed.”
Pedroza added that another property sold was a vacant two-parcel lot at Second Street and C Avenue, and another on the southwest corner of Ninth and H Avenue.
There are bids out for the proposed sale of the Douglas Municipal Airport on Airport Road, he said.
“The airport has faced numerous challenges in the last 15 years,” he said. “The airport is comprised of a runway, a taxiway, tie-down areas, lighting structures, a few buildings. It’s a large parcel of land that is adjacent to residential.”
Traffic at the airport has decreased over the years, while its infrastructure has changed and runway repairs are something the city has been challenged with, he said.
“It’s going to cost about $4.1 million to reconstruct the runway,” he said. “We received a grant about two years ago for about $1.8 million of that. We knew we couldn’t put the rest together to be able to fully fund the package. We couldn’t accept that grant so we continued to look for other resources to be able to improve the airport.”
Pedroza said a local resident approached the city about possibly purchasing the airport.
“We know we want to continue to keep it an airport,” he said. “We understand the historic nature of the airport as well. That’s something we want to keep. We keep the air museum and airport park. Federal funds cannot go towards that airport because it is not a federally-recognized airport. The state aviation program has been a roller coaster ride basically trending downward these past few years.”
Pedroza said the city is also trying to sell the Rancho La Perilla Apartments as well as the golf course and RV Park.
Ambriz raised a concern regarding what happen to Lifeline air medical transport if the airport sold.
Huish said Lifeline would remain at the airport.
“We understand Lifeline’s importance to our community,” the mayor said. “There is talk about them needing a bigger hanger.”
Through an email, Tanya Duarte expressed her frustration at the city’s consideration of selling the airport.
“The airport has such a dignified history that it needs to be restored and used to market Douglas,” she said. “We can market to people to fly in and visit our fantastic corner of the county. We can produce airshows with historic aircrafts. This is a very large market with travelers who have a great amount of disposable income that they can spend in our city. This should not become a private airstrip.
“By selling it, you are not only selling a very important part of Douglas, you are selling out your community. The majority of citizens did not request you to sell it. We did not want you to eliminate our air healthcare, air support fire services, air support law and military forces. We did not give you permission to sell our security. In doing so, you fail to represent the best interest of your city. I urge you to reconsider the acceptance of bids and to remove it from the market.”
Streets
An update was provided about the city’s street improvement project.
“The only time we can work on the streets is in the spring and ends in fall,” Ward 5 councilman Michael Baldenegro said. “The temperature must be right for the asphalt to adhere to what it is going to be placed on. Last year, the city conducted a street study that showed a cost of $67 million to bring our street back to its original state.”
Douglas Deputy Public Works Director Dave Swietanski reported the city currently has several projects in the works, two of which are future works on Chino Road.
“We’re currently involved in a project on Washington (Avenue) by Paul Huber Middle School,” he said. “Right now we are in negotiations with an engineering consulting company to do a drain study, street study and also the detention basin that is behind the ballfield. We need to improve that to detain water that runs off various water sources that runs across Washington.
“We’re also doing a study on Washington and Golf Course Road which is commonly referred to as ‘Lynn’s Lake’ but nonetheless that retention basin was built a few years ago. We feel it wasn’t built the way it should have been and the way it should be built. We are currently doing a study to reassess the impact of that detention basin. That is being funded by the county. Out of that design will be inclusions that will allow us to develop some engineering plans and construction. Hopefully, by this time next year we will be in construction to repair or upgrade that detention facility.”
Code enforcement
Due to the amount of rain Douglas received this monsoon season, city leaders reported they are receiving complaints from residents about all the weeds around town, some as tall as 8 feet high.
The weeds are considered a fire hazard and need to be removed, Ward 4 councilman Ray Shelton said, adding that each residence is responsible for the removal of weeds from their yards, alleyways and sidewalks in front of their homes.
There is a city code prohibiting residents from parking cars in their yards. They need to be parked on an approved driveway.
“It’s up to the citizens of Douglas to report these things,” Shelton said. “If you’re going down the road and you see something, you need to call city hall. That’s the only way we can get these situations under control. We do have warnings with letters after that we can take them to court and fine them. It’s the responsibility of the citizens to let us know.”
Gomez disagreed with Shelton as far as reporting violators.
“That’s why we hire you,” he said. “I’m not going to do that because under the Freedom of Information Act, they can find out who blew the whistle on them. We hired you to get it done, not the people to police the city.”
Rene Molina, who is in charge of code enforcement, said every call the city receives remains anonymous. He admitted there has been an increase in weed complaints lately, and city leaders are doing what they can to ensure residents clean their yards and alleys.
Community communication
It was announced that earlier this year the city launched a quarterly newsletter in an effort to provide better communication with residents.
“It is to inform our residents of projects and initiatives, along with any upcoming events or programs,” council member Danya Acosta said. “We also have a social media presence which we utilize for public notices, announcements and events and communication. We’re also posting a monthly mayor’s corner segment where the mayor communicates on different topics that are taking place. The city does have a policy to not respond to any messages on a platform unless it is to make clear or clarify something as far as information goes. The main goal of that platform is to inform.”