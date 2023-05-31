The Rev. Mitch Nelson of Faith Ministries Church on 11th Street and C Avenue watches as his wife, Nina Nelson, left, and mother-in-law, Rose Allen, sign thank-you cards and cards of support for both churches and the Douglas Fire Department Monday in Douglas.
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish and Peggy Christensen of the First Presbyterian Church, at right of Huish, cross 10th Street to the front of her church that was destroyed in the May 22 fire.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
About 200 people attended Monday's prayer vigil in Douglas that was held to let the congregations of both churches know Douglas residents support and stand with them.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
The Rev. Peggy Christensen of the First Presbyterian Church and Mayor Donald Huish talk briefly after laying a wreath in front of her church that was destroyed in the May 22 fire.
DOUGLAS − One week after fires destroyed historic churches St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and the First Presbyterian Church on Church Square in Douglas, a group of approximately 150 Douglas residents gathered Monday across the street from the charred churches for a prayer vigil. Words of comfort and hope were provided not only to the congregations of the two churches but also members of the community impacted by the fires.
Two wreaths were placed in front of the First Presbyterian Church to remind folks that while the buildings may have burned the church still stands.
Monday’s event was organized by a newly formed committee called the Church Square Foundation created by Douglas resident William Tardibuono.
“We are here to focus on the fundraising events that will assist the churches in the rebuilding and also help bring the community of Douglas together,” he said. “Douglas is such a small community that has so many different denominations. We want these people to know that we stand with them and support them as they move forward.”
Representatives from several of the different churches in Douglas spoke at Monday’s vigil.
The Rev. Peggy Christensen, one of the co-pastors at First Presbyterian, said her congregation met Sunday at the same location the vigil was taking place. While they did not have an actual building to worship in, they found a way to be together and praise God.
“I feel such joy being with you here today,” she said, adding the support they have received from the community and the various churches has been uplifting.
Christensen made a point to recognize the Douglas firefighters who were in attendance at the vigil as well at the Douglas Police Department, thanking them for their gallant efforts that dreadful day.
“They are truly amazing, and we are incredibly grateful,” she said. “This church means a lot to me. I’m here to tell you the spirit of God is so much bigger than any building or any hundred years of history. I don’t know what anyone was thinking when they thought they were going to burn it down. The person who did this did so because he believed that we are sinners, and we are going to hell.”
The Rev. Mitch Nelson of Faith Ministries Church on 11th Street said he and his congregation stand with the members of these two churches during this difficult time, together as one body under Jesus Christ.
“It is my belief that on May 22 Satan tried to take down two places of worship,” he said. “Two places where believers come to worship the one true God. As we stand here congregations without buildings, we offer you hope in these times of crisis. The buildings may have burned but the church did not.”
Nelson said that while it’s sad that history may have been lost when the churches were destroyed, he believes God has greater plans in store for these two places of worship.
“Today God wants to reassure us that what the enemy meant for evil, he will turn to good,” Nelson said.
Mayor Donald Huish said he feels the shock and disbelief of what happened May 22 is beginning to wear off and now the community is rallying together as Douglas residents always do, willing to do whatever it takes to help the churches get back on their feet.
“I think the healing will really start when we see some new bricks going up on these buildings,” he said. “These churches represent a sanctuary. We have a challenge now that these sanctuaries have been taken from us. Therefore, we need to find sanctuary in other places.
“Even though these churches are finding other places to worship it does my heart good to see them not stop. These fires will not destroy our faith or what Douglas stands for.”
Eric Ridenhour, the Douglas man arrested for starting the fires, is due back in federal court on Wednesday, May 31.
