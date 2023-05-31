DOUGLAS − One week after fires destroyed historic churches St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and the First Presbyterian Church on Church Square in Douglas, a group of approximately 150 Douglas residents gathered Monday across the street from the charred churches for a prayer vigil. Words of comfort and hope were provided not only to the congregations of the two churches but also members of the community impacted by the fires.

Two wreaths were placed in front of the First Presbyterian Church to remind folks that while the buildings may have burned the church still stands.

