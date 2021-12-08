DOUGLAS — Douglas residents will have one last chance to comment on the proposed water and sewer increase scheduled to go into effect next year when the Douglas City Council conducts a public hearing Wednesday prior to the regularly scheduled city council meeting.
The hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. in city hall council chambers. The regular council meeting will be at 6 p.m.
Other than at the Town Hall meeting held Sept. 22 at the Douglas Visitors Center, local residents have kept quiet on the proposed increase as the proposal moved through the council for its first and second readings at the October and November meetings. No one asked about the increase during the call to the public.
A majority of the council also seemed to support the increase. The only two opposed it so far are council members Danya Acosta and Jose Grijalva.
The proposed increase would raise water and sewer bills approximately $1.61 beginning with the March 2022 bill and $9.44 (before taxes) over the next five years.
City leaders said water and sewer rates have not been raised since 2012 and the deepening or drilling of three new wells, which would be done at an approximate cost of $1.6 million, needs to be done sooner rather than later.
At least five sewer lines around town are old and also need to be replaced at an approximate cost of about $500,000.
The proposal calls for a 2.5% base fee and a 5% consumption increase the first three years followed by a 3.5% user increase and an 8.5% consumption increase in years four and five.
For the sewers, the proposal calls for a 4% increase each year, which would amount to a $1 increase the first year, $1.04 the second, $1.08 the third, $1.13 the fourth and $1.17 the fifth for a total increase of $5.42 inside the city limits.
The total increase on the average bill at the end of year five would be $9.44 before taxes, $9.86 with taxes included for the basic residential customer.
Businesses would be impacted differently.
During the regular meeting, the third and final reading of the ordinance containing the proposed increase is expected to be acted upon.
The mayor and council are expected to adopt a resolution authorizing the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Douglas and Cochise County to collaborate on possible grants and other funding sources for the design and construction of water and sewer services for the new proposed commercial port of entry.
The winners of the Christmas Light Parade held Nov. 27 are expected to also be recognized. They are, first place, LP’s Dance Studio; second place, Campas Construction; and third place, Loretto Catholic School.
If you would like to address the city council regarding any item on the agenda, contact the city clerk at 520-417-7301 or via email at alma.andrade@douglasaz.gov to complete your request to speak form.
The water/sewer hearing as well as the regular council meeting are open to the public. They can be viewed via live stream on the city’s YouTube page.