Members of the Douglas Fire Department's color guard unit carry the U.S. flag to the pole to be raised. From left, Jacob Ortega, Manny Burquez, Jesus Lamadrid, Capt. Matt King, Ruben Paco, retired Capt. Ray Luzania, Chris Skinner and Pauly Duran.
A reported 343 flags were lined up outside the Douglas Fire Department on 10th Street in honor of the NYFD firefighters who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Joe Alvarez, retired Douglas Fire Department assistant fire chief, was on hand for the traditional ringing of the bell. The sound of a bell holds special significance for firefighters.
Photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DFD Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli reflected on the significance of 9/11.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Members of the Douglas Fire Department's color guard unit carry the U.S. flag to the pole to be raised. From left, Jacob Ortega, Manny Burquez, Jesus Lamadrid, Capt. Matt King, Ruben Paco, retired Capt. Ray Luzania, Chris Skinner and Pauly Duran.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Fire Department held its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10, in front of the fire station on 10th Street.
While the ceremony was brief, the message was strong, that we must never forget the events of that tragic day 21 years ago that stunned our nation.
Members of the DFD, along with members of the various law enforcement agencies in and around Douglas as well as members of the community took a moment to pause and remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“May we always remember, may we always honor those men and women, those first responders, that run into danger while the rest of us run away,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said in his remarks. “May they always be protected. May their families always have peace in their hearts that their loved ones are protected as well.”
In his prayer at the ceremony, the mayor asked God to help ease the bitterness that exists today throughout the nation.
“I ask that you help us realize that we are all Americans, that we might one day bond together and walk arm in arm to protect this precious nation,” he said.
DFD Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said what happened that day was unimaginable.
“On this day 21 years ago 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift,” the chief said. “Sixty police officers went to sleep in preparation for their morning patrols. None of them saw past 10 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001. In one single moment things changed and their lives would never be the same. We are here to honor the nearly 3,000 people that died and celebrate our reclaimed unity that followed Sept. 11, 2001. We will never forget the tragic loss of life and devastation that was caused as a result of 9/11.”
Lomeli asked those in attendance that as they prepare to go to sleep each night to kiss the ones they love and hug them a little tighter and never take one second of life for granted.
‘Today may we remember and for generations to come, never forget,” the chief said.
Former DFD Assistant Fire Chief Joe Alvarez, who retired from the DFD back in July, was in attendance in his DFD uniform. Alvarez was on hand for the traditional ringing of the bell.
The sound of a bell holds special significance for firefighters. Historically, the toll of a bell summoned members to the station, signaled the beginning of a shift, notified departments of a call for help, and indicated a call was completed and the unit had returned to the station.
In honor of the NYFD firefighters who lost their lives that day, the DFD placed 343 United States flags in front of the station that remained on site throughout the weekend.