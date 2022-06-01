DOUGLAS — As the nation recognized Memorial Day Monday, Douglas had its own ceremony in the veterans’ section of Calvary Cemetery.
“Today is a time to remember that the true price of freedom certainly isn’t free and is spent in the lives that defend it,” said American Legionnaire Gene Trujillo, who presided over Monday’s event. “Memorial Day is that, remembering the veterans who have died and earned it serving our country.
“Retired Col. Bob Shappell, (U.S. Air Force 1975–2001), stated in the last 10 minutes of the movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (indicates) what the meaning of Memorial Day is. Before dying, Capt. Miller pulled Pvt. Ryan towards him and told him ‘Earn this, earn it.’ Memorial Day is that, remembering the veterans who have died and earned it.
“’It’s being our country; our ability to have parades, parties and picnics with our family. They have earned it. They have done their part. How about the rest of us, who are not serving anymore or just citizens of our country? We need to walk away from this ceremony today and we need to earn what the veterans have done.”
Ana Urquijo, Douglas city manager, spoke briefly, pledging the city’s support for all veterans. One is her father, Luciano Gonzalez, who served in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Korean conflict.
Urquijo said Memorial Day actually started out as Decoration Day.
“Decoration Day was named for the practice of decorating the graves of the war dead with flowers on that day,” she said. “Memorial Day was moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May in 1971. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which moves several traditional holidays, including Memorial Day, from a fixed date on the calendar to a designated Monday. The bill went into effect three years later.”
Urquijo said city leaders have been working closely with the Douglas Veterans Memorial Committee and the American Legion to bring before the mayor and council a memorandum of understanding to memorialize the criteria used to etch a name on the Veterans Memorial at the entrance of town. Urquijo said many of the original committee members are either deceased or no longer living in Douglas.
“As the committee lessens in size, we felt it was important that we memorialize through resolution and a memorandum of understanding the importance of that criteria, the importance of maintenance of that memorial and make it a partnership between the American Legion and those left on that committee,” she said. “What we’re doing today is honoring those who have perished during war.”
Several wreaths from various local organizations were laid at the base of the U.S. flag at the cemetery. The traditional 21-gun salute followed by the playing of taps concluded the ceremony.
On Saturday, May 28, an estimated 20 volunteers spent several hours inserting about 500 flags in each veteran’s burial plot in both the veterans section at Calvary Cemetery as well as in the Julia Page cemetery.