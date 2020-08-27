DOUGLAS - Officials with the City of Douglas are asking Douglas residents who have not yet completed their 2020 Census questionnaire, to please do so as soon as possible.
The deadline to “be counted” is September 30, 2020. A higher count means more money for our community.
Latest numbers show that 55.8% of Douglas residents have completed their Census. Federal and state funding to the Douglas community depending solely on Census data. The fewer people that are counted means less funding for the city.
“The last Census we were 34 percent undercounted,” Xenia Gonzales, Douglas’ census coordinator said.
Those numbers, over the past 10 years, have cost Douglas roughly $120 million in lost revenue.
Gonzales believes the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in people not filling out their forms this year which can be done via mail, the internet or over the phone.
“The pandemic has affected our outreach efforts and it has also affected people wanting to go places to self respond,” she said. “We had plans on setting up kiosks at several different locations around town so that people could do that and we were going to staff them with volunteers. But, because of the pandemic, everything is closed to the public which has really hurt us doing what we had planned or hoped.”
Anyone who has not yet filled out their Census needs to understand their data will be confidential. Federal law protects your census responses. By law, your information cannot be shared with Immigration Enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies, or be used to determine your eligibility for government.
How will Douglas benefit with these funds?
A press release from the City of Douglas states, “If everyone in our community is counted, Douglas could see an infusion of funding to the tune of $12 million per year or more for programs and services. Money will be used for streets improvements, housing programs, early childhood education programs, school lunch programs, Medicare Part B, special education grants, SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance program), WIC (women, infants & children nutrition assistance), and so much more.”
Census population data is also used by businesses and real estate developers to decide where to build new factories, offices, stores, clinics and hospitals, which in turn creates jobs locally. Higher population counts could be an incentive for business and industry to invest in our City. Local governments use census data for public safety and emergency preparedness planning.
Anyone with questions or needing help completing their Census, may contact Gonzalez at (520) 417-7385, or by email at xenia.gonzalez@douglasaz.gov
Since August 1, Census workers have begun helping Census takers fill out census at their door steps. Please be sure to check for proper identification.
English proficiency is not required to participate in the Census.