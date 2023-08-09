DOUGLAS — Hundreds of school-age children from the Douglas area gathered at Airport Park Saturday, Aug. 5, where they received a free backpack filled with school supplies from participating businesses at the Back-to-School Care Fair.

This year’s event was the 21st consecutive year the fair was held. Thirty-one organizations took part in the two-hour event.

