DOUGLAS — Hundreds of school-age children from the Douglas area gathered at Airport Park Saturday, Aug. 5, where they received a free backpack filled with school supplies from participating businesses at the Back-to-School Care Fair.
This year’s event was the 21st consecutive year the fair was held. Thirty-one organizations took part in the two-hour event.
“This is such an amazing event,” said Yvette Garcia, a mother of two. “I really appreciate them putting this on.”
“I’m so glad we attended this event,” Savannah Romero said. “We almost didn’t come. My kids got a lot of really neat stuff today, stuff they can use at school.”
Event organizer Adriana Romero got involved with the Care Fair in 2015, working closely with Rosie Mendoza, one of the original organizers who got the event started with the late Carol Huddleston.
Romero said once again she was happy with how everyone came together to provide a worthwhile event for the local youth.
According to Romero more 830 backpacks were handed out at the event, up from last year’s 700.
“I think because of inflation we are continuing to see a need,” Romero said. “It’s getting more expensive to buy school supplies. We did see a larger crowd here this year than we had in previous years. We’re trying to help families and help these families any way that we can.”
One new Care Fair participant this year was the Tucson Police Department, which provided free booster seats to those who met the criteria. According to Arizona law that is being 5 years old and weighing at least 40 pounds.
It is recommended they use the booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4-foot-9.
Richard Fernandez, lead officer for the TPD, and Danny Peralta, a traffic detective with the department, were down with the “Boost Your Booty” booster seats, sponsored by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Tucson Medical Center Foundation and the Children Miracle Network.
“We were invited to attend and were happy to be here,” Peralta said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to come down here and show our support to the young kids.”
Fernandez said the booster seat is strongly recommended when a child has reached the maximum limit of a child safety seat.
“To be in these booster seats you have to be 44 inches tall,” he said. “This allows your child to sit properly in the seat they are traveling in. We have given out approximately 60 booster seats today. A lot of people who stopped by here today had children who were 4 years of age. We told them to keep them in the child safety seat until they reached the upper limits and then switch them over to the booster seat.”
Fernandez encouraged parents to pay attention to the stickers on the child safety seat.
“They will tell you the upper limits of the height for the child and the weight that seat will go and to keep them in that seat until they reach those upper limits, then switch them over to a booster seat,” he said. “Because the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provides those funds, we are able to reach these outer limits. It’s all about the safety of the kids. We’re very happy to be here and are looking forward to coming back.”
Romero said in previous years TMC had come down for the event but had a conflicting event this year. Romero said the TMC staff put her in contact with TPD.
“To have TPD here today made me very happy,” she said. “It seemed like they were very busy today.”
Romero said the Christian Life Center on 20th Street has been a regular participant for the past 11 years and she appreciates the Rev. Mary Louise Vigil and her mother, Mercy Morales, who continue to support the Back-to-School Care Fair year after year.
“This event allows us to help those that really need it,” Vigil said. “As a church in this community it’s important we give back when called upon. We’re very happy to be here, even in the heat.”
Romero made a point to thank the other major sponsors for this year’s event, Making Connections 4U/DBA Cochise Connections, Freeport-McMoran, Arizona@Work, the Douglas Unified School District and the Herald/Review.
“Without their support we could not host this event every year,” Romero said. “I can’t thank everyone enough who showed up today and participated.”