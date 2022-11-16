DOUGLAS — Ray Borane Middle School in Douglas held its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
This marks the 22nd Veterans Day Assembly at Ray Borane Middle School, sponsored by their National Junior Honor Society and teachers Eve Brown and AnnaMaria Manjarres.
Rosemary Owen started this special tradition 22 years ago as a classroom teacher at the school and it has blossomed ever since. Each year a theme related to those who have served in our military is featured during the assembly. This year, the Buffalo Soldiers were featured.
Guest speakers at this year’s event were veteran Dusty Maklary and veteran Carlos “Lobo” Bazan. Both spoke about the contributions and roles the Buffalo Soldiers played in protecting and serving our country.
Nathan Darus, Douglas High School band teacher, brought an ensemble to play prior to the start of the assembly and Efthania Durazo, a high school sophomore, played taps. RBMS’ very own Augustine Moore, a sixth-grade student, and Cesar Gaxiola, an eighth-grade student, sang the national anthem.
The assembly was live streamed for those who could not attend in person. It lasted a little over an hour and it was once again a memorable experience.
