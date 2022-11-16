DOUGLAS — Ray Borane Middle School in Douglas held its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This marks the 22nd Veterans Day Assembly at Ray Borane Middle School, sponsored by their National Junior Honor Society and teachers Eve Brown and AnnaMaria Manjarres.

