DOUGLAS — Douglas community leaders spent last week hosting two in-person gatherings and one internet gathering getting ideas from community members as to what should be done with the Douglas Municipal Airport located east of town on Airport Road.
The first meeting took place Tuesday, Jan. 15, and was held inside the Airport Museum.
A much larger crowd than expected filled the building, surprising Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo.
The Douglas Municipal Airport was established in the early 1900s and was originally used as a military base for Camp Douglas. It began commercial flights in 1928-29, was established as an airmail route in 1930 and later was part of the women’s transcontinental air race, also known as the Powder Puff Derby. Participants, including Amelia Earhart, made overnight stops in Douglas. The DMA also helped Douglas become the first city in the U.S. to have an international airport.
At a city council meeting earlier this year, the mayor and city council advised staff to put an Invitation for Bid out.
“We have identified what our capital needs are and not including repairing the runway we estimate $3.6 million is what will be needed here,” Urquijo said. “That amount seems to get larger as areas continue to deteriorate. Our runway capital needs are about $4.4 million. We have general use designation by the state of Arizona for airports so we’re able to receive state funds, but we don’t have the right designation to receive federal funds.”
Urquijo noted there was some private investment interest made several months ago which is the main reason the IFB was published.
“But at this point, mayor and council want to hear from the public, which is why we are having these gatherings,” she said. “We went out for an appraisal and we’re about a month away from getting it returned.”
Urquijo said one concept being considered would be a fly-in community concept.
“The concept behind this is to create a HOA concept,” the city manager said. “The museum, nor the park would be a part of that.”
Several “safeguards” were created for both the city and buyer, one being the airport would revert back to the city if conditions are not met, the investor would pay back the grants the city has acquired over the past 20 years, which are about $467,000. The DMA must remain a public airport and maintain its historical designation. Other stipulatins are to rehabilitate the runway within 24 months, potect the Airport Park and museum, keep the medivac helicopter and renegotiate lease for T-Hangers lease for at least 12 months.
Challenges of selling and not selling were shared as were benefits and opportunities of selling and not selling were revealed.
According to the city manager, the airport parcel, identified as parcel number 410-01-005, is approximately 643 acres.
“If you take out the Airport Park, (the) museum parking lot and a section of vacant land that we were not going to sell, the portion up for sale was 598 acres,” Urquijo said.
Early last year, the city council was given a status update report of the DMA and what it would cost to keep the airport operational.
Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager at the time, provided an information operations report outlining the history of the airport, what its current usage entails, recent improvements that have been made, what its needs are and costs of those needs going forward.
Local businessman Carlos Fernandez, who has two airplanes stationed at DMA and has been using the airport for more than 20 years, asked Pedroza at the meeting last week why the city is trying to sell the airport.
“The reason this came about was because there are limited funding sources available to continue with the upkeep of the airport,” said Pedroza, deputy city manager/city treasurer. “We’re looking for a public/private partnership that can help and fund that runway which needs a full reconstruction to get it back to a good operating state.”
According to Pedroza, the runway at DMA is 5,760 feet long, 75 feet wide and would cost $4.4 million for a complete overall reconstruction that would last approximately 20 years.
“We’re trying to get the improvements that are needed for the airport right now,” Pedroza said. “To my knowledge, there is really no time frame for us to sell. This airport is not obsolete at this point, but we need to do something so it doesn’t reach that critical status.”
Fernandez said he was pleased to see so many people show up to the meeting and express their desire to keep the airport and not allow it to be sold.
“Now our community leaders are hearing our concerns and the mayor and council will take those into consideration before deciding what to do,” he said.
“We’re going to take your comments back to the mayor and council for consideration,” Urquijo said. “The turnout today was amazing. We haven’t seen this many folks at one of our meetings in a long time. We’re keeping a neutral approach, laying out all the concepts and inviting our community members to share their thoughts and that’s exactly what’s occurring.”