Douglas sees increase in COVID-19 numbers

The Cochise County Health Department is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas.
After being down to 18 a few weeks ago the number of active cases as of Tuesday have climbed to 55 in Douglas and 114 in Cochise County.
Since the pandemic began and numbers were being kept, Douglas has had 981 reported cases of the coronavirus.
Thanks to the support of the City of Douglas, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. hosted another COVID-19 testing blitz Saturday.
Event organizers report 170 had pre-registered for the blitz but that 143 people showed up and were tested.
CCHCI officials report two tentative clinics are scheduled for Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, both at Douglas High School from 9-11 a.m. Information can be found on the CCHCI website.
County health officials are reminding everyone to wash hands, wear a mask and maintain a safe, social distance.