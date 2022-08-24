Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Five China Poblanas were selected Saturday, Aug. 20, at a China Poblana selection event held at the Country Club on Leslie Canyon Road.

Six contestants competed in the five age divisions.

Tags