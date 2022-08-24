DOUGLAS — Five China Poblanas were selected Saturday, Aug. 20, at a China Poblana selection event held at the Country Club on Leslie Canyon Road.
Six contestants competed in the five age divisions.
Jael Monzarrat Moreno, last year’s first runner-up, was crowned this year’s Miss China Poblana. She replaces Kassandra Espadas, whose one-year reign has ended.
Zayret Lopez, 13, daughter of Joaquin and Rosa Lopez, was selected Teen China Poblana. Jiselle Limon, 11, daughter of Jacobo Limon and Jessica Galaz, is the Junior China Poblana. Scarlette Diaz, 7, daughter of Maritza Guerrero and Rene Diaz, is the Little China Poblana and Luna Samaniego, 3, the daughter of Jesus Samaniego and Larissa Flores, was selected Toddler China.
Moreno, 20, the daughter of Ricardo and Karla Moreno, is a junior at Cochise College studying speech pathology. She says she is excited to be able to represent Douglas as its China Poblana.
“It feels so amazing to be back,” she said. “I can’t wait to get out and begin representing my community as its China Poblana. I love embracing my culture and spreading my traditions and telling new people about it.”
In 2017 Moreno was Douglas’ Teen China Poblana. In 2019 she had the title of Miss Douglas Days Teen, and she recently represented Arizona at the National America Miss pageant where she was second runner-up.
“I just love everything about being a China Poblana, there is so much history that goes along with being a China Poblana,” she said. “My goal for this year is to keep volunteering and continue to inspire young women in our community.”
With her reign now complete, Espadas, a freshman at Cochise College, was awarded a $400 scholarship from the China board of directors.
“Being China Poblana has truly been an amazing experience,” Espadas said. “I’ve had a lot of fun being able to show everyone what my culture is and my heritage and traditions.”
Espadas encourages all young ladies to compete for China Poblana, saying the experiences they will get from it will be amazing.
“This year our event was slow to receive competitors for the five divisions, but we were able to fill all of them by the deadline of Aug. 17,” said Ken Nelson, one of the event organizers. “Our Little China Poblana division was extremely competitive. The 2023 China Poblana participants chose House of Hope as one of their local organizations to support this year.
“The China Poblanas help many local organizations throughout the year. Our 2022 China Poblanas are currently shopping for school clothes for children in need. We would like to thank everyone who supported and donated to each contestant. We are excited for our new China Poblanas and will be performing the Ensombramiento at the Douglas Fiestas on Sept. 10.”
Miss Sierra Vista Caitlyn Kramer and Miss Sierra Vista Outstanding Teen Brittani Richardson as well as Miss Douglas Days royalty Samantha Amaya, Naielma Rivera and April Quintana were special guests at the China Poblana ceremony.
Moreno and the other four China Poblanas will officially be hatted at the Douglas Fiestas scheduled for Sept. 10-11 at the 10th Street Park. The hatting ceremony is scheduled to take place from 5-7 p.m.
The event will include live performances, including the Mariachis from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and Gemini from 7-11 p.m., games and jumping castles.
On Sunday there will be a car show, and more live performances including music from INVU from 4-8 p.m.
Nelson is looking for vendors. Anyone interested may contact him or his wife, Sandee, at 520-220-1996.