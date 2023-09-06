DOUGLAS — Four young ladies have been selected to be Douglas’ China Poblana for the 2023-24 year.
The winners announced at the China Poblana selection event Aug. 30 at Douglas Country Club were:
Toddler China: Nicole Escamilla, 3 years old, daughter of Jacquelin Imperial and Julio Escamilla. She attends Bonita Head Start preschool.
Little China Poblana: Sophia Maldonado, 7, daughter of Luis Maldonado and Erica Garcia; she’s a student at Sarah Marley Elementary.
Junior China Poblana: Eiza Teran, 9, daughter of Arianna Smith and Pedro Teran; she attends Loretto Catholic School.
Miss China Poblana: Kylie Molina, 18, daughter of Shirley Molina, a junior at Douglas High School.
“We are extremely excited for the new China Poblanas as they take their reign and represent our community and their culture,” event organizer Ken Nelson said. “These girls demonstrate year after year the potential of our youth. It is always a great honor to work with these young ladies to make a difference.”
The selection event also marked the beginning of the end for the reigning China Poblanas — Jael Moreno, Zayret Lopez, Jiselle Limon, Scarlette Diaz and Luna Samaniego — who will officially give up their hats at the Douglas Fiestas Sept. 16-17.
“Being Miss China Poblana has been a really awesome experience to represent not only my culture but the city of Douglas as well,” Moreno said.
Moreno is attending Cochise College and plans on continuing her education beyond.
“After this I will start to prepare for another pageant in Scottsdale, the National American Miss Arizona,” she said. “I’m excited to go back. I did go last year and I was second runner-up so I’m excited to go back and hopefully take that crown.”
Molina said it’s been a dream of hers to be Miss China Poblana.
“I ran when I was 5 in 2011,” she said. “I’m very excited about this opportunity. I’m looking forward to representing my culture and my community.”
The new China Poblanas will receive their hats and officially begin their reign from the outgoing China Poblana at a special hatting ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 as part of the Douglas Fiestas.
Prior to receiving their hats the new China Poblanas and the outgoing Chinas will take part in the Douglas Fiestas parade up G Avenue starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16.
China Poblana history
The China Poblana, an Asian woman who lived in Puebla, came to Mexico in 1620 as a servant and left her mark on the traditions of the Spanish colonial region with her clothing. The girl who came to Mexico in the early 17th century was probably sold into servitude by traders in the port of Acapulco. She is believed to have been captured by South Seas pirates when she was 9. Evidence indicates she was named Mirrha and came from India. Mirrha (La China Poblana) is believed to have been bought by Miguel de Sosa, who baptized the 11-year-old “Chinese girl” and gave her the Christian name Catarina de San Juan (1609-1688). After Sosa and his wife died, Catarina married Domingo Suarez, the Chinese servant of a local priest, adding to the legend that she was Chinese. The dress style now known as China Poblana, a white blouse and colorful embroidered red and green shirt, has evolved to include the national symbols of Mexico. Some Mexican people attribute the style to the indigenous people of the region, believing they wore a dress style that resembled a Chinese dress, while most others believe the style developed from the “Chinese girl” who was a servant in Puebla. They say it is widely known and handed down through local tradition that the people admired the girl, La China Poblana, for her generosity and exotic beauty, and they honored her by wearing her dress style.