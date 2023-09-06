DOUGLAS — Four young ladies have been selected to be Douglas’ China Poblana for the 2023-24 year.

The winners announced at the China Poblana selection event Aug. 30 at Douglas Country Club were:

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?