Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Wednesday, Aug. 3, was an exciting day for many Douglas families as it was the start of another school year.

Students in the Douglas Unified School District, Omega Alpha Academy, CAS, PPEP-Tec and Liberty Traditional started school last week.

Tags