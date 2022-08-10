DOUGLAS — Wednesday, Aug. 3, was an exciting day for many Douglas families as it was the start of another school year.
Students in the Douglas Unified School District, Omega Alpha Academy, CAS, PPEP-Tec and Liberty Traditional started school last week.
Douglas Unified reported it had an estimated 3,907 students enrolled opening day, down about 1,000 from opening day last year.
Ana Samaniego, superintendent for DUSD, said this was the first time she can remember DUSD began the school year and had classes three days. Classes were held two days the first week in previous years.
“The extra day wore the teachers out,” she joked. “I think they were pretty tired by Friday afternoon. All in all, I think things went well at all of the schools. I personally visited six of the eight schools. I saw a lot of smiling faces, the kids were happy, and seemed to be glad they were back in school.”
For Principal Fernando Morales and his staff at Faras Elementary in Pirtleville, it was an exciting day as they greeted students as they arrived on campus. Morales presented kindergarten student Kevin Chavez with a gift card from Dairy Queen since he was the first student in line.
“We’re going to be having more parent involvement types of activities,” Morales said. “We’re trying to get things back to normal but at the same time add some new stuff that will keep the parents and students involved.”
Morales said he had an estimated 142 students enrolled opening day, down about 18 from opening day last year.
“I expect our numbers to pick up once we get going,” he said.
Many students expressed excitement at being back at school while some said the summer was too short and they’d rather still be on summer vacation.
“I’m not ready for school to start,” said Chantel Garcia, a third-grader at Faras.
Valenzuela brothers Fabian and Harlan were returning to Faras where Fabian is in third grade and Harlan second grade. Older brother Dylan was beginning his first year at Ray Borane Middle School.
Dylan, who was coming off a busy summer that included playing in the state Little League baseball tournament, said he was excited to be starting junior high while Fabian and Harlan said they were looking forward to seeing their friends in class.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Douglas school board held its regular monthly meeting. At that meeting the board unanimously agreed to hire five elementary campus security officers.
Samaniego said she felt it was necessary to ensure all DUSD schools have campus security readily available at each site for safety and security measures in case of emergency or crisis situations.
“As a school district our students’ safety is a priority,” she said. “We want to do all that we can to make sure that everyone is safe. We have learned from other incidents around the country that no matter how prepared you are, or feel that you are, something can still happen. We’re hopeful that the steps we’ve taken to hire school security for the elementary schools will provide that extra security. We’ve never had this before. We will do everything in our power to keep our schools and our staff safe.”
Many DUSD educators attended ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) Training over the summer. The program is designed to provide staff and students with an option-based response to an active shooter gaining access to a school, business or organization.
Parents said they felt safe sending their children to school and feel the DUSD is doing all it can do to keep everyone safe.