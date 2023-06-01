DOUGLAS — A small group of Douglas residents gathered Monday for a memorial service at Calvary Cemetery, remembering those who gave their lives defending our freedom.
The event was sponsored by the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11
“Today is not a day to celebrate but a day to remember,” Dusty Maklary, first vice commander of the Fred Hilburn Post, said in his remarks. “This day is sacred with the almost visible presence of those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country and of those who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal place of rest.”
Maklary, a 20-year retired veteran of the U.S. Navy, made it a point to stop by his father Mac Maclary’s grave following the memorial service.
“I’m so appreciative of the sacrifices he made,” Maklary said. “Having served myself I understand better than most what those sacrifices were.”
Maklary admitted he is bothered that attendance at the memorial event has dwindled significantly over the years and finding people to speak at the event is challenging.
“Many don’t want to relive those experiences and they’d rather sit quietly and remember than talk publicly,” he said. “I think we need to get into the schools and teach them a little more about patriotism and what it means to be an American and what Memorial Day is all about.”
Maklary praised the Douglas China Poblana’s, the Douglas Days royalty and the American Legion girls softball team which spent several hours Saturday placing flags at the graves of the veterans buried at Calvary Cemetery.
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish spoke briefly about one of his relatives who was killed while in German captivity in 1944.
“I was recently looking at a document received by my uncle and aunt Alfred and Trinidad Huish from then President Franklin D. Roosevelt concerning the death of my cousin Heber Manuel Huish,” the mayor said. “It read ‘in grateful memory of Second Lt. Heber M. Huish who died in the service of his country in the European area July 7, 1944. He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die so that freedom might live, grow and increase its blessings so that freedom lives and through it, he lives in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.’”
Huish stated the words of that document have caused him to reflect on its meaning.
“Our country has enjoyed mostly peaceful times throughout the nearly 250 years of existence,” he said. “However, since the blood of the patriots has been spilt during the Revolutionary War there has been an unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die.
“Why have they been willing to die? They have been willing to offer the ultimate sacrifice so that freedom might live and grow and increase its blessings. This quest for freedom not only affects each and every one of us, it also has a lasting effect on the entire world. We have a sacred responsibility to make sure that the freedoms we all enjoy reverberate throughout all nations.
“Not through conflict but through example. I’m very thankful that our community honors those who have died so that we can enjoy our many freedoms.”
Jesus Hughes, second vice commander of the American Legion who served five years in the United States Air Force, has his dad, John Henry Hughes, who served in the U.S. Navy and fought in World War II, and his brother, John Henry Hughes Jr., who fought in Vietnam.
“This is a day where I think about not only my dad and my brother but also all the veterans who have fought for our country,” he said. “It’s a very special day for me.”
Hughes said it was because of his dad, who played for the Douglas White Sox in 1929, that he developed his deep love for baseball and today is one of the organizers of the Memorial Day Baseball Classic.