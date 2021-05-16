DOUGLAS — A 14-year-old Douglas teenager is facing acts of terrorism charges for his alleged involvement in the making of a bomb, Douglas police are reporting.
According to Jamillette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, on May 10 the DPD arrested Carlos Eduardo Santa Cruz of Douglas.
“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation back in March of 2021,” Barrios states in the press release. “The joint investigation revealed a profile used to provide details to others on bomb making. The investigation led to the finding of photographs of what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.”
Barrios stated the FBI executed a federal search warrant at two locations in the 800 block of 14th Street, at which time an IED along with a potential second device were located and seized.
“Santa Cruz was taken into custody shortly following the execution of the search warrant,” she said. “The Cochise County Attorney’s Office accepted criminal prosecution of the accused juvenile in the same manner as an adult. Santa Cruz was booked into the Cochise County Jail.”
The Grand Jury returned an indictment on all charges on May 13.
The Douglas teen is facing charges of organizing, financing and supervising an act of terrorism, incitement to induce or promote terrorism, furnishing and assisting in acts of terrorism, facilitating an act of terrorism and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.