DOUGLAS — A television crew from Paris, France, was in Douglas Jan. 14 interviewing Mayor Donald Huish for a story they’re doing on the border wall.
Romain Besnainou, a reporter for C Dans I’Air, said he and his photographer, Stephane Lopez, flew 20 hours to get to Douglas to meet with Huish as well as a local rancher, Alan Ladd. They were in Cochise County less than 24 hours before departing for their next assignment.
“We are here to do a story on the border wall,” Besnainou said. “We’re interested in the Trump policy and the new administration and its impact on the wall.”
Besnainou said he has seen the wall in Texas and California but every time he sees it he’s impressed by its size and length.
“This is something that we don’t have in France and our viewers want to know more about what is going on here so that is why we came,” he said. “It’s interesting to learn all that is happening here in the United States. We hope to explain that to our French viewers back home.”
Besnainou couldn’t say for sure when this segment will air on his station but expects it to be around the time President Joe Biden is inaugurated.
Huish explained how the people building the wall are helping Douglas’ economy.
“If they are taken out that will definitely impact our economy,” he told Besnainou. “Because of COVID, they are the ones that have helped us to survive. With the restrictions we have in place with Mexico because of COVID, those revenues have gone down. Thanks to those people that work on the wall and are staying and shop here, those revenues have remained fairly even. If they take them out one day to the next it will affect us drastically economically.”
The mayor said he is hoping with the new Biden administration that it will be a slow, gradual process.
“Now that it’s been started I think it’s important to finish the wall, otherwise it will leave areas that are vulnerable,” Huish said. “If the wall is complete those that are trying to cross illegally will have to wait and try to immigrate legally.”
Huish said when he was first notified a television from France was coming to Douglas to interview him he was uncertain what to think.
“When I got the request for an interview I was totally taken off guard,” he said. “Initially I was contacted by one of their producers out of New York. They’re doing a documentary story regarding the wall and the upcoming change in administration and how it may affect the border area. They saw some quotes from me in a New York Times article and I guess their producers felt it was a good idea to send them here to talk to me in person and see the wall up close. I think this will help promote Douglas positively and show people this is a great community Of course we welcomed these guys because we want all the world to see how great Douglas, Arizona, is.”
Huish said first and foremost, he’s worried about what is best for Douglas.
“I’m hoping the new administration will take that into account whenever any decisions regarding Douglas are made,” the mayor said. “I want the administration to take the border seriously and do what’s best for us all.”